DITV: 15th Annual FryFest

Fans get excited for another Iowa football season.
Julia Rhodes, DITV Reporter
September 2, 2024
About the Contributor
Julia Rhodes, DITV Reporter
(she/her/hers)
Julia Rhodes is a second-year at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Criminology with a minor in Dance. This is her second year with DITV and she is looking forward to reporting on politics, the arts, and more this year.