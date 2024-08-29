The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Letter to the Editor | Harris Plan is Pro-Capitalism

The Trump-Vance ticket and its supporters are just tossing out red meat rather than seriously addressing Harris’ proposal.
August 29, 2024
Grace Smith
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his caucus night watch party at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

There’s a lot of crazy name-calling in this presidential campaign, and among the worst is numerous Republican claims that “Comrade” Harris’s attack on price gouging is “pro-Soviet” or “communistic” and leads to price controls. It shows that the Trump-Vance ticket and its supporters are just tossing out red meat rather than seriously addressing her proposal.  Capitalism depends on honest competition to keep prices low. But when two producers connive to pad their profit margin by agreeing not to compete with each other, they’re actually undermining the natural competition that capitalism depends on. And, it’s inflationary. Harris’s critics call any efforts to police price gougers as “big government socialism.” But the reality is that sometimes capitalistic competition needs a “referee” to keep the “game” (i.e. market) honest. That makes the free market akin to football. Refs keep the game honest. The game needs them. Who’ll keep the free market honest without the government to make sure the system works fairly for consumers?  In the game of politics, we the voters end up as the referees. It’s up to us to call the fouls or be the fools they take us for.

– James Conger, University of Iowa alumnus

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Letters to the Editor
University of Iowa Police cars are seen outside of the Old Capitol Mall in Iowa City on April 16, 2024.
Letter to the Editor | Iowa Democrats don’t want to defund the police
Letter to the Editor | UI students, expect to pay more for your health care in 2024
Letter to the Editor | UI students, expect to pay more for your health care in 2024
Letter to the Editor | Don’t use my tax dollars to kill raccoons
Letter to the Editor | Don’t use my tax dollars to kill raccoons
More in Opinions
The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, April 09, 2024.
Opinion | The gender polarization of American politics
FilmScene at the Chauncey is seen in Iowa City on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
FilmScene should screen more mainstream movies
Aug 21, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz acknowledges people in the crowd after delivering his acceptance speech during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY
Opinion | Walz vs. Vance: VP picks with Midwest roots illustrate America’s deep political divides
About the Contributor
Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.