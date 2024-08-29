Five things to watch ahead of No. 25 Iowa’s season-opener against Illinois State

1. Offense without Kirk Ferentz

For the first time in his 26 years at the helm in Iowa, Kirk Ferentz will not be roaming the sidelines, and that absence coincides with the maiden voyage of a new offense. Talk about the stars aligning. With Ferentz watching the Hawkeyes’ season opener from home – although I believe he’ll be listening on the radio – fans can finally see what an offense looks like without Ferentz there to manage it.

It remains to be seen how much leash Seth Wallace will dispense to offensive coordinator Tim Lester, but it will be interesting to see how the Hawkeyes approach key game situations. Will they go for it on fourth-and-3? Do they pass on first-and-10? Stay tuned. We might only see this once.

2. Running back reps

After talking with players and coaches this preseason, Kamari Moulton was a regular discussion point, and the Week 1 depth chart proves why. Sitting above upperclassmen Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson, Moulton is the starting running back after carrying the ball only 27 times last season. Part of this promotion was due to Williams’ injury that kept him out most of fall camp, but Ferentz lauded Moulton for his improved confidence and field vision.

Lester also highlighted Moulton for his execution of a certain run play critical to the offense. Fans will find out what this play is on Saturday, as well as see just how big a role Moulton plays on a team that features plenty of talent in the backfield.

3. Wide receiver corps

Although the group will not have its coach Jon Budmayr on Saturday, Hawkeye receivers have the opportunity to showcase themselves, in particular Jacob Gill and Reece Vander Zee. Gill, who transferred from Northwestern this offseason, was routinely applauded by his teammates for his perimeter blocking and occupies one of the three starting wideout spots.

“I just try to be a complete receiver in any way that I can,” Gill said. “I help the team win, that’s my main goal, is helping any way that I can. So if that’s fitting into runs, backside cut-offs on safeties, and making plays down the field, I’m going to do that.”

Meanwhile, Vander Zee is a first-year backing up Jarriett Buie on the depth chart. Hailing from Rock Rapids, Iowa, the 6-foot-4 wideout dealt with some injuries over the offseason but participated for most of fall camp.

“He’s done a really good job. He’s learning quickly,” Ferentz said of Zee. “He’ll be out on the field for sure on Saturday.”

Gill sounds like the perfect type of receiver for this offense, someone willing to do the dirty work, and Vander Zee looks like an ideal option for 50-50 balls given his height. How the pair perform on Saturday will give an indication to how far along Iowa’s offense is.

4. Cornerback competition

Yes, you read that right. After all the panic surrounding the Hawkeyes under center, fans shouldn’t ignore the cornerback position, as Iowa has plenty of suitable options, but no definitive answers. Sophomore John Nestor no longer holds the top spot as he did in the preseason, as he now sits behind junior TJ Hall at left corner. On the right side, graduate senior Jermari Harris starts above sophomore Deshaun Lee, who started six games last season.

Ferentz said consistency has been the differentiating factor for the cornerbacks but added that the competition is far from over.

“It’s still really close,” Ferentz said. “I think we have a lot of young guys right now that we’re going to learn a lot more about them.”

As will fans on Saturday, when most likely all four corners will receive snaps.

5. McNamara improvement

And … now back to the quarterback. With the preseason competition in the rearview mirror for now, fans can hopefully focus on one quarterback rather than two. In my opinion, McNamara’s experience and familiarity with Iowa helped him earn the starting nod, but I agree with the decision. Unlike last year, McNamara isn’t dealing with a lingering quad injury. In fact, he said on Tuesday he felt better than he ever has.

At Iowa’s open practice on Aug. 10, McNamara didn’t look hurt, just rusty, and I’m sure he would be willing to admit that. How he’s grown in the two weeks since then will be evident on Saturday, and will either quell or spark more squabble on who should be under center in the Black and Gold.