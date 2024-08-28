FilmScene should screen more mainstream movies

FilmScene has been a staple in Iowa City’s community since its founding in 2011, promoting film as an enriching form of art, but the cinema falls short when it comes to screening mainstream movies.

Events like ‘Late Shift at the Grindhouse’ and ‘FilmScene in the Park’ have brought together a variety of Iowa City filmgoers who share a deep appreciation for lesser-known films. However, as an avid enjoyer of cinema myself, I think FilmScene could benefit from catering to a more casual audience with conventionally popular films.

A great example is the newest Marvel movie that has taken fans by storm, “Deadpool and Wolverine.” According to Fandango, it received a whopping 95 percent audience score and a 78 percent Fresh Tomato score.

While other local cinemas, like Marcus Theatres, have been screening “Deadpool and Wolverine” several times a day, FilmScene has continued to exclusively screen traditional artistic films.

That is not to demean the value of artistic films in the slightest, but what I am proposing is a theater experience that can accommodate a variety of movie tastes instead of a handful of niche interests.

Imagine watching a film like “Alien: Romulus” at a late outdoor showing with your friends, huddled together in the grass, trying to avoid the darkness of the night closing in on you as the screams of the protagonists are echoing through the streets.

Outdoor screenings are an experience unique to FilmScene, and to limit that experience to lesser-known films is a missed opportunity for new and current customers alike.

Considering FilmScene’s proximity to the University of Iowa’s campus, a large portion of its consumer base is made up of students. FilmScene is the only local cinema within walking distance for many students in Iowa City.

According to a survey in “11 Universities Where Students Bring Cars” from USNews, 53 percent of college students do not own cars. For the 47 percent who do, the UI’s current issue of limited parking spaces makes driving more of a hassle than a privilege, which leads many students to choose other means of transportation.

Some students might be able to afford Ubers or Lyfts to their destinations, but these options are scarce for those who cannot.

Screenings of mainstream movies would attract more students at no extra cost to them, as well as discourage them from pirating movies if they’re unable to visit surrounding cinemas like Marcus Theatres.

Additionally, FilmScene is a non-profit theater, meaning all proceeds made from screenings are spent on improving theater experiences for the community.

Now, it could be said that FilmScene’s primary goal is to expose audiences to different forms of film overshadowed by mainstream hits, and I can understand that argument.

Based on its website, however, FilmScene’s mission is to build “a better community through the shared experience of cinema,” and appreciation for mainstream movies is shared among many individuals.

Film has brought people together since its inception in the latter years of the 19th century. Mainstream movies are particularly effective at forging community bonds, proven by their high box office numbers and immortalization in the cultural zeitgeist.

I am not downplaying the importance of lesser-known films in favor of blockbusters — they have a special place in my heart and deserve recognition in Iowa City. I simply believe we should make room for both deep cut and popular cinema. By doing so, FilmScene can cultivate an even stronger fan base and presence in Iowa City.