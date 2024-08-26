UI navigates MyUI and ICON issues on first day of classes

In addition to extreme heat Monday, the first day of classes at the University of Iowa was off to a rocky start as students and faculty experienced glitches in the school resource applications MyUI and ICON.

Canvas, the program the UI uses for ICON, experienced slow logins and loading times today. Chris Brewer, UI public relations specialist, said in an email to The Daily Iowan the UI was not the only institution experiencing issues, and university staff worked with Canvas support to resolve the issues.

ICON is used by students and faculty to access assignments, quizzes, and class communications.

The UI also has a one-stop portal for scheduling, financial aid, and other student needs called MyUI, which was experiencing complications as well. UI department advisors sent students messages this morning explaining the issue with adding and dropping courses, which are usually open to students for the first week of classes.

Jessica Alberhasky, the UI’s senior associate registrar, said in an email to the DI, the glitch impacted 188 students and was fixed by 11:00 a.m. Monday

“Our office worked directly with advisors, faculty, and staff to get students enrolled administratively while MyUI functionality was down,” Alberhasky said.

In addition to the technology issues Monday, many buildings also experience air conditioning outages amid extreme heat.