The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

UI navigates MyUI and ICON issues on first day of classes

Students had difficulty adding and dropping classes, as well as logging into ICON.
Byline photo of Grace Olson
Grace Olson, Assistant News Editor
August 26, 2024
Nick Rohlman
Photo illustration

In addition to extreme heat Monday, the first day of classes at the University of Iowa was off to a rocky start as students and faculty experienced glitches in the school resource applications MyUI and ICON.

Canvas, the program the UI uses for ICON, experienced slow logins and loading times today. Chris Brewer, UI public relations specialist, said in an email to The Daily Iowan the UI was not the only institution experiencing issues, and university staff worked with Canvas support to resolve the issues.

ICON is used by students and faculty to access assignments, quizzes, and class communications.

The UI also has a one-stop portal for scheduling, financial aid, and other student needs called MyUI, which was experiencing complications as well. UI department advisors sent students messages this morning explaining the issue with adding and dropping courses, which are usually open to students for the first week of classes.

Jessica Alberhasky, the UI’s senior associate registrar, said in an email to the DI, the glitch impacted 188 students and was fixed by 11:00 a.m. Monday

“Our office worked directly with advisors, faculty, and staff to get students enrolled administratively while MyUI functionality was down,” Alberhasky said.

In addition to the technology issues Monday, many buildings also experience air conditioning outages amid extreme heat.

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
The Iowa men’s golf team playing in the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on Sunday April, 14, 2024. The Hawkeyes finished in sixth place out of 16 teams.
Iowa golfer Noah Kent finishes runner-up in U.S. Amateur, earns exemption into 2025 Masters
Thomas Gilman (left) wrestles Spencer Lee in the 57 kilogram best-of-three championship series during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center April 20, 2024, in State College. Lee won the first bout, 6-3.
Hawks in the Olympics | Lee grabs silver in men's freestyle wrestling
Iowa runner Brittany Brown celebrates after the women's 4 x 100 meter relay at Drake Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2014. Iowa won first place in this event. (The Daily Iowan/Joshua Housing)
Hawks in the Olympics | Brown wins semifinal heat, looks for gold tomorrow
More in Campus
Freshmen University of Iowa students take free cups of water from event organizers during the 2024 Convocation on the Pentacrest on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.
UI campus experiencing cooling issues, excessive heat on first day of class
Freshmen University of Iowa students gather on the Pentacrest for the 2024 Convocation on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.
Warm convocation concludes Class of 2028 welcome week
Iowa City Police car 988 design in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov, 16. 2022.
UI students work to bring 988 decals to UIPD vehicles
More in News
Abi Scheppmann makes a drink at Starbucks in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Downtown Iowa City Starbucks to close until October
Children play in a fountain during day eight of the Iowa State Fair at the Iowa state fairgrounds in Des Moines on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.
Iowa State Fair brings nostalgia, new experiences to fairgoers
Fairgoers ride an amusement park ride during day eight of the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.
Photos: 2024 Iowa State Fair
About the Contributor
Grace Olson
Grace Olson, News Reporter
(she/her/hers)
Grace Olson is a first-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications. She's a news reporter for The DI, reporting primarily on local government. She is from Denver, Colorado and worked on the pirnt publication from her high school prior to her work in college.