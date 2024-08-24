Photos: Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Las Vegas Aces ,87-74, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, August. 23, 2024. The Lynx and the Aces had previously faced off on Wednesday night, with the Lynx winning 98-87.

The game attracted many fans from Iowa due to the two former Iowa players on the Aces, Megan Gustafson and Kate Martin. Though they did not have more than 25 minutes of playing time combined, Iowa fans cheered as both players entered the court.

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier scored 27 points and had 18 rebounds, helping make the difference for the Lynx win. The Lynx will take the court again on Saturday to play the Indiana Fever at the Target Center at 7 P.M.