Obamas back Vice President Kamala Harris at Democratic National Convention

Former president Barack Obama closed the second night of the Democratic convention in Chicago, discussing President Joe Biden’s successes, national unity, and Kamala Harris’ plans for the presidency.

Barack Obama’s headlining speech highlighted former president Joe Biden’s accomplishments as he emphasized the importance of voting in what he predicts will be a tight race to the Oval Office this fall.

“Now the torch has been passed,” Obama said. “Now it is up to all of us to fight for the America we believe in. And make no mistake, it will be a fight.”

Obama criticized Trump for “childish nicknames, conspiracy theories, and obsession with crowd sizes,” as well as Trump’s influence in striking down a bipartisan immigration deal. Obama said Trump knifed the legislation because it boosted his campaign for the presidency.

“We don’t need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos,” Obama said.

Obama touted Harris’ history as a prosecutor, saying she will lead America’s next chapter with her progressive policy platform.

He discussed Harris’ influential role in addressing the home mortgage crisis during his presidency, her push to cap the cost of insulin and health care, and her support of women’s rights.

Obama also spoke about Harris’ plans to increase access to college education, improve the economy by providing better wages and working conditions for essential workers, eliminate gender pay gaps, and secure the borders without separating children from their families.

Obama said a Harris presidency would protect human rights, discourage conflict and fighting, and protect the planet from climate change.

“A Harris-Walz administration can help us move past some of the tired old debates that keep stifling progress because, at their core, Kamala and Tim understand that when everybody gets a fair shot, we are all better off,” Obama said.

Michelle Obama, who also spoke at the convention, called on the attendees and everyone watching to not only vote but help everyone they know register to vote and create a voting plan.

The Obamas underlined the short timeline in which the Democratic Party has to bolster Harris in the polls and spread her message to win the election — 11 weeks.

“We have the power to marry our hope with our action, we have the power to pay forward the love, sweat, and sacrifice of our mothers and fathers and all those who came before us,” she said. “Let us work as our lives depend on it, and let us keep moving our country forward and go higher, yes, always higher than we’ve ever gone before as we elect the next President and Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, and Tim Walz.”

She discussed Harris’ middle-class upbringing, highlighting how Harris worked a life of service to uphold justice and democracy as a former prosecutor and vice president of the United States.

Michelle Obama said Harris is one of the most qualified and dignified people to seek the office of the presidency.

“It couldn’t be more obvious of the two major candidates in this race, only Kamala Harris truly understands the unseen labor and unwavering commitment that has always made America great,” she said.