Thousands of University of Iowa freshmen moved into the 10 residence halls around campus on August 17 and August 18. Families assisted their students with moving, however, student volunteers also helped families and students throughout the weekend. Volunteers helped the families cart in luggage, park their cars, and check in from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Gallery • 13 Photos Emma Calabro/The Daily Iowan Volunteers assisting with student move-in on Saturday, August 17, 2024.