Iowa hosted its 2024 Kids’ Day at Kinnick in Iowa City on Saturday. Iowa football players signed autographs for fans inside of Kinnick stadium. The Hawkeyes then introduced twelve new kid captains to fans. After the kid captains met players and coaches on the field, the Hawkeyes participated in several practice drills open to fans and media.

The Hawkeyes will open their 2024 season with a home game against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at 11 am.