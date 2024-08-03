The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Hawks in the Olympics | Stewart wins first medal for Hawkeyes in Paris

Both former Hawkeye hoopers struggled to score.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Managing Summer Editor
August 3, 2024
An+Iowa+eight+pulls+away+from+the+starting+line+during+the+Rowing+Exhibition+hosted+by+the+Iowa+Hawkeyes+against+the+Drake+Bulldogs+in+the+Iowa+River+on+Saturday%2C+May+4%2C+2024.+Rain+caused+officials+to+cancel+the+exhibition+midway+through.
John Charlson
An Iowa eight pulls away from the starting line during the Rowing Exhibition hosted by the Iowa Hawkeyes against the Drake Bulldogs in the Iowa River on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Rain caused officials to cancel the exhibition midway through.

The first former Hawkeye in this year’s Summer Olympics in Paris has medaled as Eve Stewart won bronze with Great Britain in the women’s eight rowing final on Saturday.

Stewart, of Amsterdam, Netherlands, rowed for Iowa from 2016 to 2019 and led the program to a handful of its most successful years. 

And after becoming the first-ever Hawkeye rower to participate in the Olympics, she and the British team cruised to a 5:59.51 finish for third and the bronze medal — less than one second behind silver-winning Canada and five seconds behind gold-winning Romania.

But the rest of the former Hawkeyes competing on Saturday struggled.

Despite a 70-62 win over Serbia to go 3-0 in Group A play, former Naismith Player of the Year Megan Gustafson — on behalf of Spain’s women’s basketball team — fell shy of her team-leading ways and scored just four points.

But the lack of scoring was not from a shooting slump — it was just a lack of shooting attempts in a lack of minutes. Gustafson took just two shots, making one as well as a pair of free throws in 17 minutes on the court, roughly half the minutes she typically plays for the team. 

And while the Spanish team will certainly need Gustafson’s offensive efficiency as it advances to the quarterfinals next week, she was as strong as ever beyond her shooting. She gathered nine rebounds and a steal with no turnovers.

On the other hand, the Olympic run of former Hawkeye men’s hooper Peter Jok, competing with South Sudan, came to a close on Saturday in a 96-85 loss to three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and Serbia.

While Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanović rained in 30 points to propel Serbia to the win, Jok struggled.

He played 21 minutes and attempted seven shots but hit just two, finishing the game with five points to go with five boards, an assist, and a steal.

Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
