Hawks in the Olympics | Gustafson leads Spain to quarterfinal advance

The U.S. men’s basketball national team was a 43.5-point favorite to beat Peter Jok and South Sudan in an exhibition game on July 20. The U.S. won by a point. Then 29.5-point favorites heading into a rematch in Group C of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the U.S. handled business in a 103-86 win.

Since that exhibition battle resulting in a narrow 101-100 loss that came down to the final possession, South Sudan was 1-0 in group play, beating Puerto Rico, 90-79.

The team is typically led by crafty guard Carlik Jones, who had a stint in the G League and now plays professionally in Serbia, but former men’s Hawkeye hooper Peter Jok comes off of the bench for some strong additions to the team. He scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds in that win.

Jok, who plays professionally in Canada, provided a solid contribution in the loss today, scoring seven points on 2-of-5 from the field with a three and two free throws.

Jok played 12 minutes, adding four rebounds and an assist.

As for the Iowa women’s basketball program, former Naismith College Player of the Year and current Las Vegas Ace exchanged the Tigerhawk for the Spanish flag as she competes for Spain’s national team — and leads it too.

The team reached the quarterfinals of the Olympics with a 63-62 win over Puerto Rico in Group A play today, Gustafson scoring a team-high and game-high 18 points.

She shot 7-of-13 from the field, 1-of-5 from deep, and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe in 35 minutes of play. She also logged 13 rebounds and a steal.