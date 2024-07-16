Why+Iowa+Is+Seeing+Growing+Distracted+Driver+Crashes+in+the+Summer+Months

As you travel through Iowa this summer, it’s important to practice caution as a driver. The state is seeing an increase in distracted driving accidents and highway fatalities. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa’s traffic fatality count increased by 22% in five years.

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of on-road collisions and fatalities across the United States. Whether you’re taking a road trip or commuting to work in the downtown area, here are some helpful tips to remember to avoid getting into a wreck.

Don’t Text and Drive

Texting and driving is not only illegal in the United States, but it’s also a central cause of distracted driving. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the implications of texting while driving are usually catastrophic:



“We can’t stress enough the dangers, that when people are on those devices how dangerous it is,” Sgt. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol said. “It is the same as driving 55 miles an hour and closing your eyes.”

A lot can transpire in the few seconds you stop to look at your smartphone, so keep your eyes on the road at all times, and make sure your smartphone is placed in a secure place, out of reach.

Drive at the Legal Speed Limit

In the summertime, on-road congestion usually happens due to interstate traffic. People are coming and going throughout Iowa, traveling at fast speeds to quickly get to their destinations. That said, maintaining a legal driving speed this summer is more important than ever.

Driving safely allows you to analyze and respond quickly to your surroundings. Other drivers can predict your movements, making the roadways safe for everyone. However, speeding can cause drivers to make split-second decisions to avoid or overtake you on the road. Speeding also makes you less likely to observe incoming traffic and make a timely decision that can save lives.

Follow the Rules of the Road

Finally, it’s important to follow the rules of the road and practice defensive driving. For example, knowing when you have the right of way is crucial to taking and allowing safe passage on the road.

Knowing when you have the right of way becomes more critical when traveling at high speeds. This is especially true when pedestrians are involved, as they almost always have the right of way in most circumstances.

Endnote

Overall, Iowa’s increased distracted driving means that all motorists should practice defensive driving to stay safe. You never know what the driver in front of you is thinking, but you can take precautions to keep yourself safe. These are some of the most basic highway safety tips to remember when traveling on Iowa’s roads this summer.