There’s an ongoing debate about whether poker should be considered a sport. Unlike many other card games, it demands much more skill to win. On top of that, poker is the most popular card game in the world with big events, regularly attracting millions of viewers.

So, should poker be considered a sport? Let’s discuss it further in this article.

What Qualifies Poker to Be a Sport?

Card games, and gambling in general, are often associated with sheer luck. While that’s the case with some of them, poker is a bit different. The game requires a lot of skill and those who know what they’re doing are almost always going to end up winning the table.

You can test this yourself. If you consider yourself a good poker player, hit one of the slickest US mobile poker sites and test your skills against other players. You’ll quickly be able to separate seasoned players from those relying on luck by the type of moves they’re making.

Just like many official sports, poker is enjoyed by millions of players from all over the world. The emergence of online poker sites has allowed them to sit at a table with just a few taps on the screen. Even those who want to hide their identity can now visit an anonymous casino and play.

Another thing you can do is play a sports channel on your TV network and chances are you’ll see them broadcast poker games. You can also visit Twitch and you’ll see that some poker players have almost 200,000 viewer hours. This looks very similar to traditional sports and is practically inseparable from less traditional ones such as darts and snooker.

Definitions

Now, let’s look at the definition of sports and see how poker compares to it. A sport is defined as an activity that requires skill and sees participants compete against other players or teams. It’s played for entertainment and usually involves physical exertion.

Looking at this definition, poker passes all the checks. It’s a competitive game that requires skill rather than luck, which is often associated with card games. While it’s understandable that some sports enthusiasts reject card games branded as pure games of luck as sports, this can’t be said for poker due to its skill and tactical factor.

In addition, poker players have to follow strict rules and play for entertainment for millions of viewers across the world. Although the game doesn’t involve physical exertion, players often get fatigued from thinking over longer periods of time.