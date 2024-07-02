Navigating the Pre-Settled Status Process for Sportspersons in the UK

EU citizens living in the UK before December 31, 2020, were required to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme to secure their immigration status after Brexit. Those who had resided in the UK for less than five continuous years were granted pre-settled status, allowing them to remain in the UK for an additional five years before applying for full settled status. Navigating the pre-settled status process is crucial for sportspersons in the UK, who must maintain their ability to live, work, and compete in the country. The eligibility criteria and application process have some unique considerations for this group.

Eligibility for Pre-Settled Status

To qualify for pre-settled status, sportspersons must demonstrate they reside in the UK before December 31, 2020, even if for a single day. They can include time spent in the Channel Islands or Isle of Man as part of their UK residence. Unavoidable absences from the UK of up to 12 months for reasons like study, training, or work postings may still count towards the continuous residence requirement.

Applying for Pre-Settled Status

The apply for pre settled status involves submitting an online application with an ID document and proof of UK residence, such as bills, bank statements, or travel documents. Applicants must ensure they have lived in the UK for at least one day in the last six months to qualify. The application also requires a background check, and applicants must disclose criminal convictions. Once submitted, the Home Office will review the application, and if successful, the applicant will be granted pre-settled status, allowing them to live, work, and study in the UK for up to five years. QC Immigration provides expert assistance throughout the process, from preparing the necessary documentation to navigating the application system, helping ensure a smooth and successful application.

Maintaining Pre-Settled Status

An essential requirement for maintaining pre-settled status is, at most, six months of absence from the UK in any 12 months. After five years of continuous residence, sportspersons can apply to upgrade their full settled status. Recent changes mean pre-settled status will now automatically be extended and upgraded to settled status in many cases without needing further application.

Sportspersons and Pre-Settled Status

Sportspersons in the UK can combine their pre-settled status with an International UK sportsperson visa, allowing them to work, study, and access benefits. The pre-settled status provides a pathway to long-term settlement, while the visa facilitates their ability to compete and train in the UK. This combination ensures that sportspersons have the legal right to stay in the country while pursuing their professional careers, offering them stability and the opportunity to integrate fully into the UK sports community. With pre-settled status and the