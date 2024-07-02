Honda Amaze vs. Hyundai i20 N Line: Which Car Suits You?

When looking for a new car, choosing the right model can be tricky with so many options. The Honda Amaze and Hyundai i20 N Line are two popular compact cars on the market. They offer attractive designs and features but have key differences that may appeal more to certain buyers.

A closer look at dimensions, performance, features, and pricing can help clarify. Whether focusing more on space, power, tech, or value, the differences between the Amaze and i20 N Line shed light for interested buyers.

An Overview of Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is a compact and affordable sedan popular in India. It’s a sleek, sporty car that offers a good mix of space, comfort, performance, and fuel efficiency. On the inside, the Amaze has enough room to comfortably seat five people. The seats are well cushioned, and there’s ample headroom and legroom, even for tall passengers. It feels smooth even on long drives.

An Overview of i20 N Line

The i20 N Line is Hyundai’s sportier version of their popular i20 hatchback model. It has a more eye-catching look than the regular i20, with a bolder front grille, side skirts, and flashy alloy wheels that give it a racier vibe.

Inside, the N Line tries to excite driving enthusiasts with race-style seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and red accents around the cabin. The idea is to make it feel more like a driver’s car than a basic runaround.

Amaze vs. i20 N Line

1. Exterior Design

The Amaze has a sleek and sophisticated design with clean lines, a bold chrome grille, sharply styled headlights, and flared wheel arches that give it a premium look. Apart from the flared wheel arches and integrated rear spoiler, the Amaze does not have many sporty design elements. It focuses more on elegant and refined styling.

The i20 N Line has an aggressive, sporty design with a distinctive glossy black N Line grille, larger air intakes, redesigned front and rear bumpers with red accents, 16-inch alloy wheels, side skirts, and a coupe-like sloping roofline. It includes several sporty elements like the N Line badging, twin exhaust tips, distinctive alloy wheels, side skirts, red accent lines, and rear wings and spoiler. It has a performance-oriented design.

2. Interior Design

The Honda Amaze has a functional, no-frills interior design focusing more on practicality than flair. It uses decent-quality materials like soft-touch plastics and brushed metal finishes to give a premium feel on the inside. The seats provide good comfort over long distances. Feature highlights include LED headlamps, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, and a touchscreen system on higher variants. Overall, it’s a sensibly designed interior meant for daily commuting duties.

In contrast, the Hyundai i20 N Line goes for a sportier, racier look inside the cabin. Visual elements like the red accents, black theme, and leather upholstery give it a more dynamic persona. The front seats feel snug and are great for enthusiastic driving with their pronounced bolstering and side support. You also get premium equipment like a sunroof, wireless charging, digital driver’s display, etc. It’s an interior that ties in neatly with the car’s performance aspirations and young clientele.

3. Engine and Performance

The Amaze has a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, putting out a decent 88 horsepower and 110 Nm of torque. It’s smooth and responsive enough for everyday driving but lacks a bit of punch for enthusiastic manoeuvres.

Meanwhile, the i20 N Line features a peppy 1.0 litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that makes 120 horsepower and 172 Nm of torque. The turbo boost gives it significantly more mid-range punch and overtaking power on the highway. It feels noticeably quicker in acceleration tests and has a sportier exhaust note when pushing lower gears.

4. Mileage

The Honda Amaze’s impressive fuel efficiency rating is 18.6 kmpl for the manual gearbox petrol variant and 18.3 kmpl for the automatic gearbox petrol variant. This efficiency ensures cost-effective and environmentally friendly driving options for manual and automatic transmissions.

Thanks to its fuel efficiency, the Hyundai i20 N-Line is a cost-effective choice for drivers. The manual version offers a mileage of 16 kmpl, while the automatic version provides a mileage of 20 kmpl. These figures indicate that the i20 N-Line is designed to be fuel-efficient, allowing drivers to save money on fuel costs.

The choice between manual and automatic transmissions depends on personal preference and driving style.

The Bottom Line

Both are well-rounded options in their own right. The Amaze nails the basics for space, mileage, ride quality, and value. The enthusiastic N Line brings more performance, flashier aesthetics, and feature content. Shoppers should test drive both models to evaluate whether a sensible commuting car or sportier package better suits their wants.

Each choice has intelligent design and capabilities—go with what best aligns with your priorities.