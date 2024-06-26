Convert Old Tapes to Digital (5 Best Ways)

Every family has at least one or more individuals who can remember the era of the VHS tape and Polaroid pictures, right? These family members often collect multiple albums and even piles of boxes filled with faded photos, and entire shelves of dusty VHS tapes.

Unfortunately, the technology to replicate these pictures is seriously outdated, which means another option is needed to keep them updated and available for viewing whenever you’d like to sit and remember the good times.

According to Times-Standard.com 58% of Americans still had a VHS player, but that number had dropped from 88% in 2005

Those are important memories that, over time, will fade out since technology moves rapidly. The day of the VHS tape and Polaroid is already gone according to some, but there’s no reason that those memories can’t be preserved so that future generations can see what life was like back in the day.

Thanks to the ability to convert VHS to digital you can jump from analog to present-day technology and preserve those precious moments and family history.

Keeping all that in mind, there are a few different ways to preserve those memories that you might want to check out.

We’ve created a list of options that will allow you to convert your old VHS tapes to digital format so that you can still enjoy your family memories.

After researching several methods we’ve created a list of the top 5 companies that can provide the best services for your needs. You’ll also find a useful review of each company’s service. Our top pick at this time is iMemories. You’ll find out why by reading below.

1. iMemories (Editor’s Top Pick, Availability Worldwide, including USA)

Since 2006 iMemories has stood out as the obvious choice for those looking to digitize their VHS cassettes and other films.

It’s a simple process that begins when the customer sends their content to the iMemories facility, where they’re professionally converted from VHS to digital format using state-of-the-art equipment. As our top pick, it’s the best selection in terms of cost and efficiency, and the service that we recommend.

Customers are given an iMemories account that they can use to access their materials once the process has been applied. They can even manage their account so long as they have reliable internet service.

The ability to see what’s happening, order services that are needed or desired, is all for the maximum convenience for the customer.

This company supports various formats, allowing customers to keep their memories intact and available when they want to view them. This process allows family histories and good times to last for generations.

iMemories is capable of converting the following formats:

VHS, VHS-C, Hi8, Betamax, Video8, Digital8, MiniDV, MicroMini

8mm, 16mm, Super 8

Photo prints, slides, negatives

DVDs, Mini DVDs

Final Verdict

Upon review of the features, accepted formats, and the always important feedback from previous users, iMemories easily stands as the Editor’s Top Pick.

2. Elgato Video Capture (Best Option on Amazon)

This company gets the second pick for a reason which we’ll gladly explain. Much of what it offers when it comes to pricing, reviews, and features, is comparable to iMemories, our first pick. This is the preferred choice, as people can find it on Amazon. Elgato is a well-known brand in the consumer technology industry.

It was started in 2010 in Munich, Germany, by Markus Fest. Eight years later in 2018 it was acquired and taken over by Corsair. To date, it is still being run as a reliable service that prides itself on how it handles the content provided by its customers.

So, let’s see what Elgato Video Capture can provide for the customer. Elgato Video Capture makes the transition from VHS, DVR, camcorder, or other analog materials easy to access with your Mac or PC. Using intuitive software, this company can guide you step by step through the process to make you even more comfortable with their service.

3. ClearClick Video to Digital Converter 3.0

It might sit in the third place on our list, but ClearClick Video to Digital Converter 3.0 is still more than efficient when it comes to transferring a customer’s video and audio files to digital format. A cherished VHS collection or camcorder tapes can benefit from an upgrade provided by this service and enjoyed for many years to come.

Even better, the customer can enjoy this content from their PC, tablet, phone, or TV. Just a press of the button starts the process when it comes to ClearClick, be it VHS or camcorder tapes.

Once you’ve digitized your content, it’s very easy to sync to your PC, phone, tablet, MP3 player, or television. It’s like a new breath of life for the content you’ve been holding onto for so long.

4. ScanMyPhotos (Best Option for Scanning Photos)

Settled into fourth place on our list is a service that’s gained renown since it appeared, ScanMyPhotos. This entry utilizes speed and affordability to draw customers who are interested in having their photos scanned with a same-day service. What’s even better, they use Xpress ScanFast, which can help with last-minute picture needs and special occasions that might crop up.

This company has shown a great deal of dedication since it opened in 1990 when it comes to preserving the precious memories that customers want to digitize. They offer a large range of services that their customers value, but it’s fair to state that they specialize in scanning photos and switching them over to digital formats. Many customers have expressed satisfaction after using this service.

5. Legacybox

As our fifth choice, Legacybox is still a great option for converting that old content into digital files that will last for longer for future family members to enjoy. From tapes and photos to reels and audio recordings, Legacybox has you covered.

To date, they’ve helped to preserve over 100 million pieces of content for many satisfied customers. Their service is similar to iMemories and ScanMyPhotos, so it’s up to the user to select the best option for what’s needed.

How does Legacybox work?

Legacybox lets the customer transfer their VHS tapes to digital format in three very simple steps to make certain that nothing is lost.

Pack your content: Gather up old tapes, pictures, and other materials. Prep and load them into the prepaid box (provided by Legacybox). Digitization: Legacybox employs experts who will handle every item with the greatest care and precision. Since this is all done by hand, the data is backed up during the process to help track progress. Return of materials: The customer will receive the original content along with the digital copies. The copies can then be stored in several different formats to allow easy access when the customer desires.

Legacybox gives the customer a straightforward solution when it comes to preserving their memories.

The service is similar in several ways to iMemories and their SafeShip Kit. This process is user-friendly and highlights the dedication the company has to quality and the overall satisfaction of their customers.

While both companies offer the reliable shipping method, Legacybox adds an industry-leading, online tracking system that will provide added peace of mind to the customer regarding their content.

Every item sent is barcoded and tracked, with no less than 12, as-needed updates provided for the customer’s convenience.

Final Verdict

If you want to preserve your precious memories but don’t want to do it yourself, Legacybox is a worthwhile option. While it’s not the number one choice on our list, it’s still a viable service that customers should consider.

Conclusion

It’s up to the customer to explore the various options that exist for converting precious memories stored in older media to digital files.

After all, these are your memories and as such, it’s your choice how they’re preserved and who will best suit your needs. A few services stand out as the obvious choice due to their specializations, while others are just better all-round.

The choices listed above are the best that have been selected from a wide pool of services and goods that can help individuals to preserve their memories.

There are a large number of benefits to each choice, and each entry is unique in its own way. For the customer, the important part is that they each offer the chance to update and maintain their pictures and tapes for the years to come.

Out of the handful of options, iMemories does stand at the top as the most reliable choice. The shipping method and user-friendly process serve to impress many customers.

People who are looking for a way to update their old pictures so that they’re not lost would do well to consider iMemories for their needs.