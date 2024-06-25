North Linn Street gains a new cafe with a locally sourced, organic menu

Iowa City’s newest cafe, Kindred Coffee, opened on June 19. The cafe now resides at the former brick-and-mortar for Tru Coffee, 287 N Linn St.

Owners Molly Kirby and Connor Jenkins plan for Kindred Coffee to set itself apart from other Iowa City shops through their plant-focused menu, dedication to low waste, and sourcing their ingredients locally. The cafe has been awarded a climate action grant by the City of Iowa City for its reusable food and coffee container program.

Beyond their vision for sustainability, Kirby and Jenkins said a major priority for the cafe is to host events like pop-ups, live music, game nights, and dance events. They aim to provide abundant events accessible to anyone within the community, operating on a “pay-what-you-can” basis.

“We would like to cultivate a very collaborative and community-forward space,” Jenkins said.

Despite having moved around the U.S., particularly to the West, Kirby and Jenkins said Iowa City has continually drawn them back. They said one of the most appealing aspects of the city is the focus given to local businesses and community events, which they feel is beneficial for small businesses and building a sense of community.

Kirby and Jenkins said Iowa City also provides small business owners like themselves with the opportunity to take advantage of the movements and trends within cafe culture hitting businesses in larger cities like plant-focused focuses and accessibility.

“There’s a market here for that that I feel like is untapped,” said Kirby. “It would be beneficial both for the long-term residents and for the university community.”

In addition to their current menu containing items like a candied orange cappuccino and strawberry shortcake matcha, Kirby and Jenkins hope to introduce a line of bottled coffee and lattes. The line will start with their award-winning walnut latte recipe. They hope these bottles can first be sold locally through the New Pioneer Food Co-op, and other local grocery stores.

Kirby and Jenkins also aim to create an environment where a work-life balance for both themselves and their staff is achievable through paid time off, benefits, and sick leave.

Jamie Powers, owner and founder of DeLuxe Cakes and Pastries, said she thinks new competition in the local coffee economy is wonderful and creates a cafe culture in different neighborhoods across Iowa City.

“It gets people off devices, out of their homes, and into cafes, making human connections,” she said.

The mission of DeLuxe, said Powers, is to source products locally, such as its coffee, which is sourced from Iowa City-based Brasserie Coffee. Their larger mission, however, is to be a from-scratch pastry shop, serving the Iowa City community not only when they walk in the door to purchase something but also through connecting with the community on a greater level.

Powers believes a key aspect of the Iowa City community is its young entrepreneurs and local businesses.

“I love seeing new young entrepreneurs taking a chance on creating a space that is unique and not at all a part of corporate America,” said Powers.