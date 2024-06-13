The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Former West High School paraeducator charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee

The accused, Joel Munzila, was employed at the school for three months before his removal amid the allegations.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Managing Summer Editor
June 13, 2024
Police+lights+are+seen+flashing+after+a+traffic+stop+in+downtown+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+23%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
Police lights are seen flashing after a traffic stop in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

A former West High School paraeducator was arrested by the Iowa City Police Department on Wednesday and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, West High principal Mitch Gross wrote in an email to families and staff on Thursday.

The email from Gross states that the paraeducator, Joel Munzila, was employed at the school for the first three months of the 2023-24 school year. But upon the school hearing of the allegations against him, he was removed, and Iowa City police were notified. Following an investigation, police issued a warrant for his arrest.

“We understand that this news is concerning,” Gross stated in the email. “This was an isolated incident involving a single student. We want to assure you that we are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all our students and staff.”

The Gazette found that, according to a criminal complaint, Munzila engaged in a sexual relationship with a student during the school day on five different occasions during his tenure with the school.

