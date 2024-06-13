Former West High School paraeducator charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee

A former West High School paraeducator was arrested by the Iowa City Police Department on Wednesday and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, West High principal Mitch Gross wrote in an email to families and staff on Thursday.

The email from Gross states that the paraeducator, Joel Munzila, was employed at the school for the first three months of the 2023-24 school year. But upon the school hearing of the allegations against him, he was removed, and Iowa City police were notified. Following an investigation, police issued a warrant for his arrest.

“We understand that this news is concerning,” Gross stated in the email. “This was an isolated incident involving a single student. We want to assure you that we are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all our students and staff.”

The Gazette found that, according to a criminal complaint, Munzila engaged in a sexual relationship with a student during the school day on five different occasions during his tenure with the school.