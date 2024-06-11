5+Common+Reasons+Behind+Truck+Accidents

Accidents caused or involving commercial vehicles are certainly distressing. Their large size and weight means victims suffer severe injuries including, brain and spinal injuries. Fatalities are also common. Unlike other forms of accidents, the causes of truck accidents are mostly unclear, but mostly result from several factors. The Common causes include:

1. Driver Fatigue

Fatigue is the most obvious but common cause of truck accidents. Driving these vehicles is demanding, with some drivers spending long hours on the road. Fatigue impairs alertness and reaction time of drivers. Their decision-making abilities also diminish, increasing the risk of causing accidents.

Unfortunately, this commonly happens despite the presence of regulations that limit driving hours. Drivers should only drive for 11 hours and have a mandatory 10-hour rest. Drivers often ignore these rules to meet their deadlines.

2. Speeding

Speeding is the reason behind most auto accidents of all types. Unfortunately, the consequences of a speeding truck are severe and mostly fatal. The size and weight of trucks, especially when loaded, means serious accidents. Unsurprisingly, most speeding drivers also have aggressive driving habits. They often tailgate or change lanes suddenly, contributing to road crashes. This explains why speeding accidents make up the most of accident cases handled by top-rated truck crash lawyers Houston.

3. Driving with Distractions

Most accidents are also caused by distracted driving. Despite being prohibited, some drivers use their mobile phones when driving. Any form of distraction takes away their attention and concentration on the road. The size and momentum of these trucks means that momentary distractions have extensive consequences.

4. Equipment Failure and Maintenance Issues

Mechanical problems like brake failures and steering malfunctions are common on the road. Commercial trucks generally should be inspected and maintained regularly to ensure optimal performance. Ignoring regular maintenance or installing defensive parts leads to equipment failure, which causes accidents. Fleet managers and drivers should stick to every truck’s maintenance schedule to prevent these accidents. This includes ensuring that genuine and reliable parts are fixed.

5. Failing to Maintain Proper Lookout

Besides their large size and weight, trucks have many blind spots. Since drivers don’t have a complete view of their vehicle, they can easily hit other road users or damage properties in its vicinity. However, professional drivers are always trained on how to remain vigilant while on the road. Adjusting their mirrors or having someone be on the lookout as they make turns prevents such common accidents.

However, not maintaining proper lookout isn’t solely a driver’s issue. Pedestrians and other road users may be at fault in some situations. For instance, drivers in a rush or driving under the influence may contribute to the accident.

Endnote

Heavy commercial truck accidents are rarely minor. They involve severe injuries or fatalities. Road users should prioritize safety measures and regulatory compliance to mitigate these devastating outcomes.

It’s not always possible to prevent all potential risks on the road. However, understanding the most common causes of truck crashes can influence you to drive more cautiously. For instance, it’s advisable to change lanes when trucks approach from behind and do not maintain a safe stopping distance.