How to choose a watch?

When buying a watch, we pay attention to many aspects: who we are buying it for, the style of the watch, the mechanism, the functions, and the manufacturer’s brand.
Type of watch
There is no universal watch that will fit every occasion. It all depends on your style, and what you wear every day. For ladies and gentlemen who appreciate elegant solutions, we recommend a classic, formal design, without stones and ornaments. Men’s watches on a leather strap emphasize prestige and always look elegant. Electronic, multifunctional models are recommended for people with active lifestyles. If you appreciate informal style and comfort daily, we recommend sports or fashion models. For a watch for every day because wearing should be comfortable, and harmonize with the lifestyle and character of the wearer. It is best to have several models because then you can match the watch to a particular outfit and occasion. In case you are looking to polish your style, take a look at the Franck Muller watches and their price.
The mechanism of the watch
The type of mechanism responsible for operation is one of the basic criteria for dividing watches. The most common mechanisms:
- mechanical watch — is appropriate for the connoisseur who prefers craftsmanship and tradition over accuracy and functionality,
- the automatic watch should be chosen for those who appreciate the classic mechanism but do not want to remember to wind it every night
- a quartz watch will suit those who value accuracy and durability,
- a watch with a solar battery (solar) will be a good choice or gift for a person who cares about ecology and environmental protection,
- hybrid watch is recommended for people who live fast, who do not want to remember to change batteries, but at the same time do not want to give up accuracy and functionality.
Strap and bracelet
The strap or bracelet largely determines whether the watch will fit well on your wrist. Watch bracelets are made of the same materials as the dials, primarily stainless steel, gold, lightweight, anti-allergenic titanium. Straps, on the other hand, can be made of natural or organic leather or plastic.
Gold or platinum plating is a good option, but only if it is of sufficient thickness (9-10 μm) or made by PVD. Synonymous with luxury is an all-gold or platinum bracelet. A classic look will always provide you with a belt made of treated leather. Good quality belts are made of calfskin and cowhide.
A bracelet made of metal will work for less formal gatherings, while watches with rubber or silicone straps are suitable only for informal occasions.
Envelope and dial
Most watches have a round, oval, or rectangular envelope. The envelopes of modern watches are much larger and more massive, both in classic and sports watches, which hide many functions.
The dial largely determines the appearance of the watch. It is it that shows most of the watch’s functions and the elements that decorate it. On the dial, you can find a date pad, a perpetual calendar, chronograph functions, a moon phase indicator, a tension reserve indicator, or even a logarithmic slide rule.
Origin of the watch
Swiss watches
Why are branded Swiss watches so popular and so expensive? The answer is simple. One branded watch consists of about 300 parts and requires a huge amount of highly skilled time. It takes an average of 150 hours to make, put together, and fit all the parts. The most famous watches produced in unit quantities require up to 2,000 hours of masterful handwork. Hence the high price, for example, the price of Franck Muller watch leads from all the precision and reliability of genuine Swiss watches. The inscription “Swiss made” means that the mechanism of the watch was made in Switzerland, assembled into the watch in Switzerland, and that the contractor carries out the final inspection of the watch in Switzerland. The entire watch is of Swiss manufacture. Such a watch can only be bought from reputable outlets. Most of the world’s watch manufacturers buy mechanisms for their watches in Switzerland. They then have the right to use the words “Swiss movement” or “mouvement suisse” on their watches.
Japanese watches
Looking for a practical watch with an original design, reliable mechanism, and attractive price, it is worth taking an interest in models offered by Japanese manufacturers. The most popular brands from the Land of the Cherry Blossom are Casio and Seiko.
Casio watches are a very wide spectrum of extremely diverse products, intended for many groups of customers: women’s watches, men’s watches, watches for athletes, and watches for businessmen. Casio watches are distinguished by modern technologies and very advanced electronic functions. Seiko watches will be appreciated by customers looking for feature-rich, reliable watches, guaranteed.
Decision
A women’s watch should, above all, please the owner. It should be neither too big nor too small for the wrist. In general, when deciding to buy a watch, ladies are guided by their taste and its fit with their closet or the occasion. They pay less attention to the mechanism of the watch, the number of additional functions, or its durability.
It is said that the purchase of a watch is one of those steps in a man’s life that determines his maturity. Without falling into pathos, it is worth focusing on the most important thing: how to choose the perfect model. In a nutshell: it should be the right size and match in workmanship, and style to the occasion and the outfit. In the case of watches, unfortunately, as in the case of dress code rules, it is easy to make a mistake, which an expert will easily catch.
And finally – the watch should, above all fit the temperament of the Owner.
Conclusion
