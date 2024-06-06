How to choose a watch?

When buying a watch, we pay attention to many aspects: who we are buying it for, the style of the watch, the mechanism, the functions, and the manufacturer’s brand.

Type of watch

There is no universal watch that will fit every occasion. It all depends on your style, and what you wear every day. For ladies and gentlemen who appreciate elegant solutions, we recommend a classic, formal design, without stones and ornaments. Men's watches on a leather strap emphasize prestige and always look elegant. Electronic, multifunctional models are recommended for people with active lifestyles. If you appreciate informal style and comfort daily, we recommend sports or fashion models. For a watch for every day because wearing should be comfortable, and harmonize with the lifestyle and character of the wearer. It is best to have several models because then you can match the watch to a particular outfit and occasion.

The mechanism of the watch

The type of mechanism responsible for operation is one of the basic criteria for dividing watches. The most common mechanisms:

mechanical watch — is appropriate for the connoisseur who prefers craftsmanship and tradition over accuracy and functionality,

the automatic watch should be chosen for those who appreciate the classic mechanism but do not want to remember to wind it every night

a quartz watch will suit those who value accuracy and durability,

a watch with a solar battery (solar) will be a good choice or gift for a person who cares about ecology and environmental protection,

hybrid watch is recommended for people who live fast, who do not want to remember to change batteries, but at the same time do not want to give up accuracy and functionality.

Strap and bracelet

The strap or bracelet largely determines whether the watch will fit well on your wrist. Watch bracelets are made of the same materials as the dials, primarily stainless steel, gold, lightweight, anti-allergenic titanium. Straps, on the other hand, can be made of natural or organic leather or plastic.