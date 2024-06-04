Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “His IQ Is off the Charts”

Michael Malone, the head coach of the Denver Nuggets admires his standout player, Nikola Jokic. Malone recently praised Jokics intelligence mentioning that “his understanding of the game is truly remarkable.” At 26 years old, this talented Serbian center has proven to be a presence on the basketball court guiding his team to success through his remarkable abilities and tactical mindset.

Jokic’s basketball IQ is just easy to see in his ability to read the game and anticipate the moves of his opponents. And if he took an IQ test, the results would be surprising. He has a keen eye for the court and is constantly analyzing the game, making adjustments on the fly to ensure his team’s success. His ball-handling skills are also exceptional, allowing him to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Achievements of Nikola Jokic

The professional achievements of Nikola Jokic are rather outstanding and put him on the list of top NBA players.

The Denver Nuggets picked Jokić with the 41st overall choice in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft, earning him the nickname “The Joker.”

The 2014 draftee spent three seasons with the Denver Nuggets before receiving a five-year contract deal in 2018 for up to $147 million. He subsequently signed a five-year, $264 million supermax contract in 2022.

The Serbian center helped his country win a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics but lost to the United States in the gold medal game.

Jokic had a huge breakout season in 2018-19, earning his first All-Star selection and being nominated to the All-NBA First Team.

He guided the Nuggets to their first NBA championship in 2023, collecting Finals MVP accolades along the way.

Jokić is among the top ten NBA players with the most triple-doubles, and the leading European player. He also holds the record for the quickest triple-double (14 minutes and 33 seconds).

Jokic is the eighth player to win the award three or more times, with 79 first-place votes and 926 points in a balloting conducted by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Since becoming an All-Star in 2018-19, Jokic has averaged 23.7 points and 8.1 assists per game, shooting 56.3 percent from the field. His three-point shooting percentage has been changing all the time, but he can spread the floor to the outside.

Jokic, who is 6-11 and weighs 284 pounds, has the bulk to dominate most players with his back to the basket while also possessing exceptional touch and footwork. He also has a strong pick-and-roll game. You won’t see him grabbing alley-oops, but he can pick and pop from the midrange and possesses one of the finest floaters in the game.

What Are the Secrets of Success?

Fans have long struggled to put a label on Nikola Jokic’s game. One thing we can say for sure — Jokic is undoubtedly the NBA’s heaviest and strongest player, with no one listed as weighing more than 284 pounds. Calling him the finest passing big athlete of all time is a bit of an understatement: he’s one of the greatest passers ever, regardless of position.

Jokic’s playmaking occasionally threatens to overshadow the rest of his game. He’s one of the league’s top rebounders. Throughout the Nuggets’ playoff run in 2023, he shot 46.1 percent from three. He’s an adept ball handler on the open floor, a good scorer in the post, and he has a sixth instinct for predicting how a play will unfold before it occurs. His intelligence goes beyond the basketball court. Jokic is known for his exceptional work ethic and dedication to the game. He is constantly working on his skills to improve his performance. Apart from being a good team player, he is also a natural leader. Jokovc often takes charge on the court and inspires his teammates to play at their best.

Off the court, Jokic’s intelligence and humility have also garnered attention. He is known for his friendly demeanor and down-to-earth personality. The athlete often gives credit to his teammates and coaches for his success. Despite his impressive achievements, Jokic remains humble and focused on improving his game.

Nikola Jokic Makes Unprecedented NBA History

Nikola Jokic is a really generational talent, and we must recognize this. There’s a lot to admire in him — from his servant leadership to his dedication to improvement to his out-of-this-world achievements. And the Nuggets acquired him due to unconscious prejudice that Billy Beane cautioned about (“We are not selling jeans here!”). The discomfort that some people had with his body blinded them to his unusual physical gifts: remarkably rapid footwork, raptor-like vision, and dexterous hands and arms. What is Nikola Jokic? He is a little Dirk, a little Magic, a little Shaq, a little Arvydas Sabonis. To put it simply — he is the best basketball player in the world.