UI Health Care announces North Liberty campus to open summer 2025

The University of Iowa Health Care’s North Liberty campus is projected to open in the summer of 2025, it was announced in a release on Thursday.

According to the release, the campus — the first in the system to be located away from the university — will be at the corner of Forevergreen Road and Highway 965. Currently, UI Health Care is located only in Iowa City.

The release states it is to host a “three-level hospital and a five-level medical office building with outpatient clinics and space for research and testing activities.”

“There’s a lot of momentum and excitement for the North Liberty campus,” said Denise Jamieson, UI vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine, in the release. “Each day, we’re making progress and moving a step closer to something truly historic and transformational for UI Health Care.”

The release states that construction on the campus, which is on time and on budget thus far, will be completed by the end of this December. Various installations and trainings will take place in early 2025 before the anticipated opening in the summer.

“It’s thrilling to see the progress and how the site is now bringing to life our design renderings, thanks to the incredible efforts and coordination of our campus, architectural, and construction partners,” said Amy O’Deen, the chief administrative officer of the North Liberty site, in the release. “We anticipate being ready to welcome patients to this world-class facility one year from now and are confident this landmark development for UI Health Care will benefit generations of Iowans for years to come.”