John Deere Foundation announces need-based pipeline program from Davenport high schools to UI

The six-year, $6.6 million investment includes college prep classes and a scholarship program.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Managing Summer Editor
June 3, 2024
A+hectic+scene+is+seen+on+the+streets+of+Iowa+City+on+July+29%2C+2023.+Bikers+eat+breakfast+while+some+head+out+on+the+66+mile+ride+to+Davenport
Isabella Tisdale
A hectic scene is seen on the streets of Iowa City on July 29, 2023. Bikers eat breakfast while some head out on the 66 mile ride to Davenport

The John Deere Foundation announced on Monday a $6.6 million investment over six years to establish the John Deere Scholars Program that prepares in-need Davenport high school students for the University of Iowa.

The John Deere Foundation, associated with the machinery and equipment corporation headquartered in Moline, Illinois, provides such investments to aid farmers, families, and children in need in the communities it serves.

Now, according to a release, the foundation is collaborating with the UI and the Davenport Community School District to put the $6.6 million toward a pipeline sending high schoolers from the district to the UI.

“We believe education is the foundation for success,” John Deere Foundation President Mara Downing said in the release. “By investing in our community, John Deere is also investing in opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow. We are excited to begin the John Deere Scholars Program and watch these future leaders achieve their dreams.”

The release states that the program will begin this fall and will provide low- and middle-income high school seniors with college prep classes under a local program director hired by the UI. 

“Our district is committed to preparing our students for their post-secondary education,” TJ Schneckloth, Davenport Community School District superintendent, said in the release. “The John Deere Scholars Programs offers a generation-changing opportunity for our students to receive the college education they might never have thought was possible.”

In spring 2025, the release states that the program will grant 20 scholarships each year over three years to students in the prep classes who apply. The scholarships will cover 90 percent of the cost to attend the UI, the other 10 percent coming from additional funding sources, and will provide the recipients with mentorship programs, field experience, and networking opportunities.

“This is a game-changer not only for the students who will receive the education and leadership experiences they need to succeed in a global society but also for how we develop pipeline programs in the future,” UI President Barbara Wilson said in the release.

Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
