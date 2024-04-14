Johnson County courthouse renovation timeline doubles, $100 million added to budget

Renovations on the Johnson County Courthouse, originally slated for completion in 2022, were recently pushed back until 2028 — nearly twice the amount of time originally planned.

Expected renovation costs will also exceed $193 million, which is $100 million over the original expected cost.

The county, which has worked to renovate the building since 2022, aims to fix the structural issues of the 1901 building.

According to previous Daily Iowan coverage, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors hoped to have the renovations done by 2023. The project has now been estimated to be completed in 2028.

The renovations are part of a five-phase plan for structural, signage, landscaping, space layout, and mechanical and electrical renovations throughout the three levels of the courthouse.

The Supervisors unanimously voted in early November 2022 to approve a contract with Tricon Construction Group for the renovations. The board oversees responsibilities connected to the courthouse.

According to Dave Curtis, the Johnson County facilities director, the courthouse required renovations for a few years before the start of construction in 2022 but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Curtis said these renovations are needed to update the courthouse to have enough room for the county’s growing population. Johnson County has seen a growth of 20.4 percent in population since 2010.

Curtis said preserving and maintaining as much original structural work and design of the courthouse as possible is important.

Phases of the master plan specifically focus on individual projects, each varying in cost, time, and labor. According to the master plan, phases will not continue until the previous phase has been completely finished.

Each phase involves renovations to the electrical, security, HVAC, telecommunication, and plumbing components of each project, according to the master plan.

The five phases to renovate the courthouse consist of:

Phase one: Relocation of the Clerk of Courtroom along with the renovation of a new electrical and telecommunication room.

Phase two: Renovation of the former Clerk of Courtroom to make space for support spaces and two new courtrooms.

Phase three: Renovation of offices on the third floor. This phase is split into two parts to accommodate the occupancy of workers.

Phase four: Renovation of the areas located on the lower level of the building. While under construction, this phase requires temporary relocation of the break room, Custodial Office, County Attorney’s Office, and Deputy’s Office.

Phase five: Renovation of the lower level area for use of the county attorney, who will occupy the renovated phase four areas until finished.

Curtis said the county has no access to the original blueprints for the construction of the courthouse either due to being lost over time or never being created.

Without the blueprints, the construction crew has had to work more carefully to figure out the structural layout and to not damage the historical aspects of the building, Curtis said.

The master plan originally stated the overall estimated cost for the project would be $7,005,791, with each phase taking three to six months to be completed, and funded by the county’s tax revenue.

Curtis said because of not having access to the courthouse’s blueprints, the estimated budget and timeline for the renovations have experienced many setbacks during the renovation of the third phase for the past year and a half.

Johnson County special projects manager Melissa Robert said the master plan is flexible and allows room for surprises they may come across in each phase.

“There are more surprises during construction. So we just have to account for that by having a contingency in the budget to allow for those surprises during construction,” Robert said. “And also, just being aware that the timeline could get stretched out as things that could slow down the project as we discover things”

Robert said the county is preparing the bid packet for phase three and estimates that the construction will cost $550,000.

A bid packet provides necessary potential bidders with all the information and details of the construction project, including design, contract terms, and construction plans.

RELATED: Johnson County hires contractor for courthouse renovations

Another reason why the construction has been taking longer is because the renovations are happening while the courthouse is still fully staffed and open to the public.

Curtis said construction has not impacted the courthouse staff’s ability to do their jobs, but some staff have had to be relocated throughout the building as they move through each phase of construction.

Rod Sullivan, chair of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, said the board is trying hard to bring the courthouse back to its historic glory as soon as possible.

“The most important thing is that people who are seeking to use the court system here in Johnson County should be able to get in and out and have their day in court soon,” Sullivan said. “Right now, it just takes too long and we hope to speed that up significantly.”

Robert said construction will hopefully move faster as the next upcoming phase does not involve as much work, and will make less of a financial impact compared to the higher prices of other phases.

“It’s been a great experience, kind of playing a part in restoring such a beautiful historic building and downtown Iowa City,” Robert said.