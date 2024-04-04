Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark wins Associated Press National Player of the Year

CLEVELAND — Another day, another national award for Caitlin Clark.

For the second straight season, Clark is the Associated Press National Player of the Year, the outlet announced Thursday.

She received 34 votes from the 35-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. Voting happened before the NCAA Tournament began. Clark leads the nation with nine assists and 32 points per game.

Out of West Des Moines, Iowa, Clark is the second Hawkeye and Big Ten student-athlete to earn the distinction since the award was established in 1995. Iowa’s Megan Gustafson won the award in 2019.

This is one of many recognitions Clark has received this season, including the Naismith Award, The Athletic National Player of the Year, and Big Ten Player of the Year for the third consecutive time.

The star point guard is also a finalist for the Honda Award, Dawn Staley Award, 94th AAU James E. Sullivan Award, Wade Trophy, and Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year.

The list of records Clark has broken throughout her career could go on and on. But just this season, No. 22 became the NCAA’s men’s and women’s all-time leading scorer, the first Division-I player to notch back-to-back 1,000-point seasons, and she broke the NCAA record for most points in a single season.

