Iowa women’s basketball’s Molly Davis ‘doubtful’ to play in Sweet 16 against Colorado

ALBANY, N.Y. — Iowa women’s basketball fans likely won’t see Molly Davis and her renowned headband on the court Saturday during the Hawkeyes’ Sweet 16 game against Colorado.

Davis suffered a right knee injury during Iowa’s final regular season contest against No. 2 Ohio State. The fifth-year guard was immediately in visible pain and carried to the locker room by two student managers as Hawkeye fans chanted “Molly! Molly! Molly!” Davis had started in 27 of Iowa’s 30 games up to that point.

The day after the Hawkeyes’ win over the Buckeyes, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said Davis’ injury is not season-ending, and the team “looks forward to her return at some point during the postseason.”

Davis didn’t return to the hardwood during Iowa’s Big Ten Championship run or the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Bluder said on Friday she thought Davis would be further along and ready to play by now.

“Molly is doubtful for tomorrow,” Bluder said. “I have no idea how long it’s going to take for her to completely heal, but we’re not going to put her out there when it’s unsafe for her to be out there.”

Davis was at Iowa’s hour-long practice Friday morning, which was open to media for the first 10 minutes. She had a compression sleeve on her right leg and was stretching on the sideline in her practice uniform. She didn’t participate in any drills, but standing and stretching under her own power is a positive step forward from using crutches.

Molly Davis is dressed and stretching.

Guard Sydney Affolter has started in Davis’ place and put up impressive numbers. Affolter earned All-Tournament team status at the Big Ten Championships after recording 41 points, 27 rebounds, and 16 assists over Iowa’s three games in Minneapolis. After Iowa watched the Selection Sunday show on March 17, Bluder said Affolter will continue to start even if Davis is healthy enough to play.