The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women's basketball's Molly Davis 'doubtful' to play in Sweet 16 against Colorado
'We’re confident in where we're at right now': Colorado women’s basketball looking for revenge on Iowa after Sweet 16 defeat last year
Colorado women's basketball emphasizes physicality, size advantage heading into Sweet 16 matchup with Iowa
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen press conferences & open practices
Vivid Seats expects high fan turnout for Iowa women’s basketball in Sweet 16
Advertisement

Iowa women’s basketball’s Molly Davis ‘doubtful’ to play in Sweet 16 against Colorado

Head coach Lisa Bluder said she thought Davis would be healthy enough to play by now.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 29, 2024
Ohio+State+forward+Cotie+McMahon+and+Iowa+guard+Molly+Davis+battle+for+the+ball+during+a+basketball+game+between+No.+6+Iowa+and+No.+2+Ohio+State+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Sunday%2C+March+3%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Buckeyes%2C+93-83.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon and Iowa guard Molly Davis battle for the ball during a basketball game between No. 6 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 93-83.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Iowa women’s basketball fans likely won’t see Molly Davis and her renowned headband on the court Saturday during the Hawkeyes’ Sweet 16 game against Colorado.

Davis suffered a right knee injury during Iowa’s final regular season contest against No. 2 Ohio State. The fifth-year guard was immediately in visible pain and carried to the locker room by two student managers as Hawkeye fans chanted “Molly! Molly! Molly!” Davis had started in 27 of Iowa’s 30 games up to that point.

The day after the Hawkeyes’ win over the Buckeyes, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said Davis’ injury is not season-ending, and the team “looks forward to her return at some point during the postseason.”

Davis didn’t return to the hardwood during Iowa’s Big Ten Championship run or the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Bluder said on Friday she thought Davis would be further along and ready to play by now.

“Molly is doubtful for tomorrow,” Bluder said. “I have no idea how long it’s going to take for her to completely heal, but we’re not going to put her out there when it’s unsafe for her to be out there.”

Davis was at Iowa’s hour-long practice Friday morning, which was open to media for the first 10 minutes. She had a compression sleeve on her right leg and was stretching on the sideline in her practice uniform. She didn’t participate in any drills, but standing and stretching under her own power is a positive step forward from using crutches.

Guard Sydney Affolter has started in Davis’ place and put up impressive numbers. Affolter earned All-Tournament team status at the Big Ten Championships after recording 41 points, 27 rebounds, and 16 assists over Iowa’s three games in Minneapolis. After Iowa watched the Selection Sunday show on March 17, Bluder said Affolter will continue to start even if Davis is healthy enough to play.
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
'We’re confident in where we're at right now': Colorado women’s basketball looking for revenge on Iowa after Sweet 16 defeat last year
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark moves past Colorado guard Kendyll Wetta during the 2023 NCAA Sweet Sixteen women’s basketball game between No.2 Iowa and No.6 Colorado at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 24, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 87-77.
Colorado women's basketball emphasizes physicality, size advantage heading into Sweet 16 matchup with Iowa
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen press conferences & open practices
More in NCAA Tournament
Iowa celebrates during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Iowa women's basketball receives No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
Members of the Iowa basketball team celebrate during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 5 Nebraska at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskers, 94-89.
Pat McAfee Show to air live from Iowa City
Fans watch the Larry Wieczorek Invitational Multi at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.
Rivaldo Marshall crowned 800-meter national champion, teammates earn All-American honors
More in Sports
Iowa first basemen Brennen Dorighi high-fives head coach Rick Heller after hitting a home run during a baseball game between Iowa and Bradley at Duane Banks Field on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Bradley Braves, 6-1. Dorighi recorded two hits in five at-bats.
Iowa baseball notebook | Head coach Rick Heller discusses the team's status as Big Ten play begins
Iowa head coach Larissa Libby yells “Go Hawks” as the crowd wishes her a happy birthday during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa Athletics to conduct independent review of women’s gymnastics program  
Fans cheer during an NCAA Tournament First Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 16 Holy Cross at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Crusaders, 91-65.
Vivid Seats expects high fan turnout for Iowa women’s basketball in Sweet 16
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in