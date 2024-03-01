March Madness is Almost Here – Key Dates and Locations to Know

The NCAA basketball tournaments are right around the corner, with the bracket reveal less than a month away on March 17. This article provides key information on dates, hosts cities, and storylines to follow for 2024 March Madness.
When are the brackets released?
The Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Committee will unveil the 68-team brackets for both tournaments on Selection Sunday, March 17. The men’s bracket will come out at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. The women’s reveal follows at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
March Madness Tournament Dates
Here is the full schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournaments:
Men’s Tournament
First Four: March 19-20 in Dayton, Ohio First Round: March 21-22
Second Round: March 23-24
Sweet 16: March 28-29
Elite Eight: March 30-31
Final Four: April 6 in Glendale, Arizona Championship Game: April 8
Women’s Tournament
First Four: March 20-21
First Round: March 22-23
Second Round: March 24-25
Sweet 16: March 29-30
Elite Eight: March 31-April 1
Final Four: April 5 in Cleveland, Ohio Championship Game: April 7
Host Cities for March Madness Games
The top men’s and women’s teams will compete for a national title in different regions of the country.
Men’s Regional Sites
- East Regional: TD Garden in Boston
- South Regional: American Airlines Center in Dallas
- Midwest Regional: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit
- West Regional: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
Women’s Regional Sites
- Sweet 16/Elite Eight: Times Union Center in Albany, New York and Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- North Carolina Hosts First Round Games
- North Carolina will host first and second round games for the men’s tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. This continues North Carolina’s run of hosting early March Madness games.
The state is usually a hotspot for college hoops. But North Carolina teams have struggled in recent NCAA Tournaments after years of dominance.
Top Storylines Entering March
As excitement builds for the Big Dance, here are some key NCAA basketball storylines to monitor:
Women’s Tournament
“Can Angel Reese and LSU make it back to the mountaintop?”
LSU won it all in 2023 led by star Angel Reese. But they lost key players to graduation and the WNBA Draft. Now they fight to repeat as champions.
“Will South Carolina regain the national title?”
Despite boasting the sport’s top talent, South Carolina faltered early last March. They remain Final Four contenders and hope to avenge last year’s upset.
“Does Caitlin Clark have another magical March run in her?”
Iowa’s Clark has put up video game numbers since arriving in 2021. She hopes to cement her legacy with a championship run as a senior.
Men’s Tournament
“Can UConn become the first repeat champion since 2007?”
UConn shocked many by cutting down the nets last April. Now coach Dan Hurley and Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo try to win another improbable title.
“How do Zach Edey and Purdue respond to last year’s upset?”
Purdue earned a No. 1 seed in 2023 but fell victim to the tournament’s first-ever No. 16 over No. 1 upset against Fairleigh Dickinson. All-American Zach Edey leads their redemption tour.
Get Ready for Madness
March Madness features thrilling upsets and unforgettable moments. So enjoy the journey as 68 teams compete for college basketball glory.