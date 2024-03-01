March Madness is Almost Here – Key Dates and Locations to Know

The NCAA basketball tournaments are right around the corner, with the bracket reveal less than a month away on March 17. This article provides key information on dates, hosts cities, and storylines to follow for 2024 March Madness.

When are the brackets released?

The Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Committee will unveil the 68-team brackets for both tournaments on Selection Sunday, March 17. The men’s bracket will come out at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. The women’s reveal follows at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

March Madness Tournament Dates

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournaments:

Men’s Tournament

First Four: March 19-20 in Dayton, Ohio First Round: March 21-22

Second Round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6 in Glendale, Arizona Championship Game: April 8

Women’s Tournament

First Four: March 20-21

First Round: March 22-23

Second Round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31-April 1

Final Four: April 5 in Cleveland, Ohio Championship Game: April 7

Host Cities for March Madness Games