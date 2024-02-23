Photos: No. 4 Iowa vs. No. 16 Indiana

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Cody Blissett, Visual Editor
February 23, 2024

No. 14 Indiana defeated No. 4 Iowa 86-69 in front of over 17,000 fans at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., on Thursday.

Indiana guard S. Scalia scored 25 points, four assists, and four rebounds. Iowa forward M. Holmes also led the team with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Iowa was only able to score 25 points in the second half, with Iowa guard Clark scoring four.

Just over a week after Clark broke the all-time scoring record for NCAA women’s basketball, Clark added 24 to her career, putting her 115 points away from breaking the all-time scoring record for men’s and women’s NCAA basketball.

Iowa will take on Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this Sunday at noon.

Fans line up before a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. According to staff, fans lined up many hours before the game to get seats. The Hoosiers defeated the Hawkeyes, 86-69.

Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
