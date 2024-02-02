The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

UI Dance Marathon raises over $111,000 in first few hours

The event is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year.
Byline photo of Isabelle Foland
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
February 2, 2024
Dance+Marathon+team+captains+dance+a+%E2%80%9Cmorale%E2%80%9D+dance+during+the+University+of+Iowa%E2%80%99s+30th+Dance+Marathon+at+the+Iowa+Memorial+Union+in+Iowa+City+on+Friday%2C+Feb.+2%2C+2024.
Isabella Tisdale
Dance Marathon team captains dance a “morale” dance during the University of Iowa’s 30th Dance Marathon at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Dance Marathon raised $111,458 in the first three hours of its 24-hour dance-off. This year’s event marks its 30-year anniversary.

The Iowa Memorial Union was packed with University of Iowa students as well as families who have been impacted by childhood cancer. The event kicked off at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Dance Marathon is a student organization that raises money for children and their families at the UI’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital. To help raise this money, the organization hosts what is known as the “Big Event,” which is a 24-hour straight dancing event for students in the organization.

The ballroom pulsated with the sound of music blaring from speakers, and participants of all ages donned neon-colored clothing, tutus, cowboy hats and comfortable pairs of shoes to dance the night away in. The walls were adorned with pillow cases decorated with the names of the children along with drawings of their favorite things, such as Mickey Mouse or the Chicago Cubs baseball team.

To start the event, Dance Marathon’s executive council introduced themselves and the work they’ve done to fundraise for the event. The council members announced they recruited over a thousand UI students for fundraising.

Several representatives of UI staff and student organizations gave speeches at the beginning of the event, including Angie Reams, the university’s associate vice president and dean of students.

Reams thanked all the dancers and their families for showing their support, and remarked that they are now a part of Dance Marathon history because of their attendance at its 30th anniversary.

Also at the event was the UI’s Undergraduate Student Government. This group revealed that they donated $30,000 to Dance Marathon, which was met with cheers and applause from the hundreds of attendees.

Later on, another large donation was revealed from a radiothon, which is where local radio stations host segments related to Dance Marathon in order to fundraise. The amount this program raised this year was over $180,000.

These announcements were broken up by a number of performances from Dance Marathon members and other campus groups. Performances included the Hawkeye Marching Band and Spirit Squad as well as dance breaks from Dance Marathon’s morale captains.

An hour in, around 50 families impacted by childhood cancer were welcomed onto the stage and honored by having their names read off as they walked to the front of the room. After this, the lives of over 300 children who died in their fight with cancer were recognized by having their names read off as well.

One family also spoke a couple hours into the event about their own battle with cancer. The family of Tate Schaefer of Williamsburg, Iowa, shared the story of his two and a half year long battle with inoperable and terminal brain stem cancer.

Brad Schaefer, the father of Tate, said the Schaefer family has participated in Dance Marathon since 2019 after their son was diagnosed. After Tate died two years later, the family still attends Dance Marathon.

Attending Dance Marathon and seeing how it uplifts families who are struggling is inspiring, Tate’s mother Darcy Schaefer said.

“Even though we lost Tate, seeing you guys out there gives us hope,” Darcy Schaefer said. “It gives families in the fight hope.”

In its 30 year history, the UI’s Dance Marathon program has raised over $34 million to support childhood cancer patients and their family members. Last year, the event raised $1.17 million.

Dance Marathon will continue until 7 p.m. on Saturday, where the grand total of funds raised will be announced.
About the Contributor
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
(she/her)
Isabelle Foland is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Spanish. She is a second-year news reporter at The Daily Iowan, reporting mainly on Iowa City City Council. She is from Missouri Valley, Iowa and has reported for her hometown paper prior to her time at The DI.
