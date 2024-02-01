The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

No. 3 Iowa women's basketball's Caitlin Clark continues record-breaking streak in blowout 110-74 win over Northwestern
No. 3 Iowa women's basketball rips Northwestern, drops 110
Bill targeting gender identity dead on arrival after hearing Wednesday
Iowa Legislature split on governor’s AEA overhaul bill
Watch Iowa's Caitlin Clark claim the Big Ten scoring record, No. 2 in NCAA women's basketball
DITV: The Update January 31, 2024

The Update returns with another episode covering Johnson County’s forums, the state of Iowa pursuing an investigation into the FAFSA, and the Texas border crisis. Also a profile on a candidate with her eyes set on Iowa’s third congressional district, a check up on where Presidential candidates are in their campaign, checking the latest polls, making sure your facts are straight, and something for you to consider. Join Johnny Valtman, Jordan Tovar, Cara Dulin, and Jayce Bertrand for this week’s edition of The Update!
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
February 1, 2024
Reynolds pushes amended bill as hearing on AEA overhaul scheduled
National Democrats target two Iowa U.S. House districts to regain control
Daily Iowan acquires Mount Vernon, Solon newspapers
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
