DITV: The Update January 31, 2024

The Update returns with another episode covering Johnson County’s forums, the state of Iowa pursuing an investigation into the FAFSA, and the Texas border crisis. Also a profile on a candidate with her eyes set on Iowa’s third congressional district, a check up on where Presidential candidates are in their campaign, checking the latest polls, making sure your facts are straight, and something for you to consider. Join Johnny Valtman, Jordan Tovar, Cara Dulin, and Jayce Bertrand for this week’s edition of The Update!

