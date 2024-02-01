DITV: The Update January 31, 2024

The Update returns with another episode covering Johnson County’s forums, the state of Iowa pursuing an investigation into the FAFSA, and the Texas border crisis. Also a profile on a candidate with her eyes set on Iowa’s third congressional district, a check up on where Presidential candidates are in their campaign, checking the latest polls, making sure your facts are straight, and something for you to consider. Join Johnny Valtman, Jordan Tovar, Cara Dulin, and Jayce Bertrand for this week’s edition of The Update!
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.