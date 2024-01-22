UI Health Care BUILD program combats health disparities, promotes DEI

The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics is bringing a new voluntary opportunity for faculty, staff, and post-doctoral students at the UI to provide a diverse and inclusive environment.

The university’s Building University of Iowa Leadership for Diversity, or BUILD program, is aimed to help these individuals gain strategic skills and knowledge they can use in their practices, UI Public Relations Manager Chris Brewer said.

The program is a part of diversity, equity, and inclusion, Brewer said, and will be administered through the Inclusive Education and Strategic Initiatives led by its director, Cassandra Gordon-Fletcher.

In addition to being director, Gordon-Fletcher will also lead the workshops.

The university has a number of voluntary professional development workshops and training for DEI, Brewer said.

The original BUILD program was developed in 2015 for university employees, Brewer said, but it has now expanded to UI Health Care.

The sessions will be held every Thursday starting Feb. 1 and will be offered for six weeks, ending on Mar. 7 for all enrolled members, said David Moser, the director of educational outreach of Carver College of Medicine’s Office of Health Parity.

The program will incorporate the BUILD initiative with workshops specifically tailored to reach UI Health Care audiences, making it unique from other DEI-related training and workshops.

Topics covered in the workshops include:

Health care disparities and how to mitigate them.

Issues faced by individuals with various forms of disabilities in a health care setting.

Issues that members of the LGBTQ+ community face in a health care context

Implicit bias and culturally responsive health care

How to effectively respond to patient-initiated challenging behaviors

Understanding specific biases and how to mitigate them.

BUILD initiative organizers expect 75 to 100 members to enroll in the program this year. Due to popularity, BUILD has expanded its maximum enrollment, raising the cap on attendees.

Attendees will begin the program with two mandatory in-person sessions and then will have the opportunity to complete two of the four remaining courses by watching a recording, Moser said.

The target audience for the program consists of any health care employee at UIHC, Moser said, as the workshops offer a variety of information that can be utilized in any professional setting whether that be with patients, colleagues, or visitors.

“What we really want to see from this program is a way to mitigate the health care disparities faced by patients and their caregivers,” Moser said.

Some health disparities include education, access to care, disabilities, financial status, and environmental qualities.

Moser said the purpose of BUILD is to help participants learn ways to support patients in overcoming the disparities they may face based on their respective backgrounds.

“Addressing any health or health care disparities first requires the knowledge of what those disparities are, who is affected, and how to mitigate them,” Moser said.

As DEI restrictions are put on the UI and Iowa’s other public universities, the Iowa Board of Regents implemented a task force to develop a plan that looks at the ten focus areas in the regents study, affecting DEI programs like BUILD, across the board.

The plan will be presented to the regents for consideration at their next meeting in April.