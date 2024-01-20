The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa track and field athlete Paige Magee closes out another home competition with school record
Iowa men's basketball's late comeback attempt falls short, losing to No. 2 Purdue, 84-70
Former Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announces transfer to Iowa football
Iowa track and field opens up seventh-annual Larry Wieczorek Invitational
Photos: No. 3 Iowa men's wrestling vs. Purdue
Advertisement

Iowa track and field athlete Paige Magee closes out another home competition with school record

Magee topped her own 60-meter hurdle record on Saturday.
Byline photo of Mia Boulton
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
January 20, 2024
Iowa%E2%80%99s+Paige+Magee+reacts+to+the+scoreboard+after+competing+in+the+60-meter+hurdle+during+the+Larry+Wieczorek+Invitational+at+the+Hawkeye+Indoor+Track+Facility+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Jan.+20%2C+2024.+Magee+set+a+new+personal+and+school+record+of+8.00.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa’s Paige Magee reacts to the scoreboard after competing in the 60-meter hurdle during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Magee set a new personal and school record of 8.00.

The Iowa track and field team concluded the seventh-annual Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Saturday evening. The Hawkeyes hosted 15 other teams, with Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin representing the Big Ten.

Larry Wieczorek was in attendance for the competition. Wieczorek retired from his position as Iowa’s director of track and field and cross country in 2014. 

“[Wieczorek] is still around a lot and a big part of our program,” Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody said. “The kids get a chance to interact with him quite a bit.”

Magee makes history

The crowd erupted as third-year hurdler Paige Magee crossed the finish line, clocking in at 8.00 in the women’s 60-meter hurdles final. Magee broke her own school record, earned a new personal best, and captured the second-best time in 2024 Division I competition. 

“I think I was forgetting how great the process is,” Magee said. “Looking back on that now, I know the hardships are worth it.”

Taking titles

The Hawkeyes claimed two mid-distance titles on Saturday. In the 400-meter race, first-year James Fingalsen was the first to clock in with a time of 48.97. In the women’s 800-meter race, fourth-year school record-holder Alli Bookin-Nosbisch ran a 2:05.56, which now ranks sixth in Division I competition.

Second-year Sal Capaldo tallied a win in the men’s heptathlon with 5,256 points. Capaldo’s performance ranks sixth in school history.

“[Capaldo] is still learning all the events,” Woody said. “For him to come out and score [5,256] points in the heptathlon was a really impressive performance.”

As a relay, the Iowa women’s 4×400 squad claimed first place with a time of 3:40.91. The quartet included second-year Julia Pattison, Magee, first-year Olicia Lucas, and redshirt second-year Chloe Larsen.

Iowa impresses

The Hawkeye distance squad found their pace across the board on Saturday. In the women’s mile, second-year Ellie Rathe ran her career-best time of 5:12.8. 

In the men’s 800-meter race, fourth-year mid-distance runner Nick O’Connor ran a personal best of 1:52.33. Third-year Phillip Jefferson also bettered his best in 1:54.36. In the same race for the women, second-year Lauren McMahon clocked in a personal record of 2:24.35. Rounding out the mid-distance personal records was second-year Ryan Schreiner in the men’s 400-meter race with a time of 49.41.

The hurdlers racked up a load of their own personal bests for the day. In the women’s 60-meter hurdles, second-year Natalie Harris and fourth-year Katie Petersen ran their best times of 8.47 and 8.54, respectively. For the men, third-year Kalil Johnson topped his best time in the same race by running a 7.89.

Second-year sprinters Alexandra Edison and Pattison found their stride in the preliminary round of the 60-meter sprint. They each clocked in at 7.67 and 7.72, respectively. In the same race for the men, fellow second-year Joe Stein ran a personal best of 6.77.

“They did a great job, and we got some momentum going,” Woody said. “We have a couple kids who haven’t competed yet, so we have to get them on the track and see what our program can do this year.”

Up next

The Hawkeyes will host the Black and Gold Invitational in Iowa City next weekend. 
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Purdue Center Zach Edey blocks Iowa Guard Tony Perkins during a men’s basketball game between Purdue and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Purdue leads at halftime, 47-34. (Carly Schrum/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa men's basketball's late comeback attempt falls short, losing to No. 2 Purdue, 84-70
Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) during the first half in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Former Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announces transfer to Iowa football
Iowa Isabelle Woody and Illinois State Kiley sanders compete in the women’s 60 meter hurdles during the first day of the Larry Wieczorek invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes hosted a variety of schools including Illinois state and Wisconsin. Events at the invite included long jump, pole vault and various running events.
Iowa track and field opens up seventh-annual Larry Wieczorek Invitational
More in Sports
Iowa Guard Tony Perkins shots a last second three during a men’s basketball game between No. 2 Purdue and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 84-70. Perkins had 24 points during the game.
Iowa men's basketball comes up short against No. 2 Purdue, but show stark difference from the teams' last meeting
Iowa’s Paige Magee reacts to the scoreboard after competing in the 60-meter hurdle during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Magee set a new personal and school record of 8.00.
Photos: 2024 Larry Wieczorek Invitational & Multi Day 2
Iowa Forward Owen Freeman and Purdue Center Zach Edey jump for tip-off during a men’s basketball game between No. 2 Purdue and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 84-70. Freeman had 6 points and 4 fouls during the game.
Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Purdue
More in Track and Field
Iowa’s Kai Graces-Blanks competes in the Men’s 200m during the first day of the Larry Wieczorek invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track and Field Facility on, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes hosted Western Illinois, Wisconsin, Bradley, Indian Hills, Illinois, Illinois State, Minnesota State, Minnesota State, Mount Mercy, and Northern Iowa.
Photos: Larry Wieczorek Invitational Day One
Isabelle Woody during the Jimmy Grant Invitational at the Hawkeye indoor track facility on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Woody is a sophomore and is a recent transfer from University of California Santa Barbara.
Q&A | Multi-event track and field athlete Isabelle Woody talks with The Daily Iowan
Iowas Annie Wirth walks away after a high jump attempt during the Jimmy Grant Invitational at the Hawkeye indoor track facility on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Iowa track and field welcomes Annie Wirth
About the Contributors
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
she/her/hers
Mia Boulton is a freshman at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism & Mass Communication, as well as exploring a possible double major in Sports Media. She works at the Daily Iowan as a sports reporter. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Mia has been a photographer for her hometown newspaper, The Record.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in