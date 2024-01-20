Iowa track and field athlete Paige Magee closes out another home competition with school record

The Iowa track and field team concluded the seventh-annual Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Saturday evening. The Hawkeyes hosted 15 other teams, with Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin representing the Big Ten.

Larry Wieczorek was in attendance for the competition. Wieczorek retired from his position as Iowa’s director of track and field and cross country in 2014.

“[Wieczorek] is still around a lot and a big part of our program,” Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody said. “The kids get a chance to interact with him quite a bit.”

Magee makes history

The crowd erupted as third-year hurdler Paige Magee crossed the finish line, clocking in at 8.00 in the women’s 60-meter hurdles final. Magee broke her own school record, earned a new personal best, and captured the second-best time in 2024 Division I competition.

“I think I was forgetting how great the process is,” Magee said. “Looking back on that now, I know the hardships are worth it.”

Taking titles

The Hawkeyes claimed two mid-distance titles on Saturday. In the 400-meter race, first-year James Fingalsen was the first to clock in with a time of 48.97. In the women’s 800-meter race, fourth-year school record-holder Alli Bookin-Nosbisch ran a 2:05.56, which now ranks sixth in Division I competition.

Second-year Sal Capaldo tallied a win in the men’s heptathlon with 5,256 points. Capaldo’s performance ranks sixth in school history.

“[Capaldo] is still learning all the events,” Woody said. “For him to come out and score [5,256] points in the heptathlon was a really impressive performance.”

As a relay, the Iowa women’s 4×400 squad claimed first place with a time of 3:40.91. The quartet included second-year Julia Pattison, Magee, first-year Olicia Lucas, and redshirt second-year Chloe Larsen.

Iowa impresses

The Hawkeye distance squad found their pace across the board on Saturday. In the women’s mile, second-year Ellie Rathe ran her career-best time of 5:12.8.

In the men’s 800-meter race, fourth-year mid-distance runner Nick O’Connor ran a personal best of 1:52.33. Third-year Phillip Jefferson also bettered his best in 1:54.36. In the same race for the women, second-year Lauren McMahon clocked in a personal record of 2:24.35. Rounding out the mid-distance personal records was second-year Ryan Schreiner in the men’s 400-meter race with a time of 49.41.

The hurdlers racked up a load of their own personal bests for the day. In the women’s 60-meter hurdles, second-year Natalie Harris and fourth-year Katie Petersen ran their best times of 8.47 and 8.54, respectively. For the men, third-year Kalil Johnson topped his best time in the same race by running a 7.89.

Second-year sprinters Alexandra Edison and Pattison found their stride in the preliminary round of the 60-meter sprint. They each clocked in at 7.67 and 7.72, respectively. In the same race for the men, fellow second-year Joe Stein ran a personal best of 6.77.

“They did a great job, and we got some momentum going,” Woody said. “We have a couple kids who haven’t competed yet, so we have to get them on the track and see what our program can do this year.”

Up next

The Hawkeyes will host the Black and Gold Invitational in Iowa City next weekend.