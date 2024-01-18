Social media shows overwhelming support for hiring of Beth Goetz as UI athletic director

The University of Iowa hired Beth Goetz as its next athletic director, and Hawkeye fans, coaches, and media members had plenty to say on X, formerly known as Twitter on Thursday.

Goetz previously served as the university’s interim athletic director since Aug. 1, 2022. She is the first woman to oversee Iowa’s entire athletic department, as Christine Grant served as the women’s athletics director from 1973-2000.

I fully endorse Beth @bgoetz12 becoming our next AD. She’s been a pleasure to work with and is ready to lead Iowa’s athletics into this new frontier of college athletics. She completely understands and sees the role that NIL plays in college athletics! — Bradley Heinrichs (@HeinrichsBrad) January 18, 2024

Beth Goetz is one of the best things to ever happen to the University of Iowa. Has fully embraced NIL, and is not afraid to make tough decisions for the betterment of our programs. The Hawkeyes are very lucky to have her! — Iowa-Cub (@Iowa_Cub) January 18, 2024

My favorite AD in Ball State history. Iowa got the best. https://t.co/LJcrublCx5 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 18, 2024

Exciting time to be an Iowa fan: Women’s basketball ranked #2 Iowa Wrestling ranked #3 Preseason ranked in Baseball Men’s basketball starting to heat up Potential major news coming for Iowa football Beth Goetz is now full time AD Iowa Swarm raising tons of money 🐤🐤🐤 — Optimistic Iowa Fan (@IowaOutsider) January 18, 2024

Beth Goetz is the future. We’re about to blow everyone’s minds with this OC hire🤞and we’re bringing in some high profile transfers🤞. Is the Iowa athletic department the best in the country? People are asking. — Hawks by a Million (@asbraner) January 18, 2024

The best decision the University has made in a long time. Congratulations, Beth! — Thomas Downs (@tdownsep) January 18, 2024