Social media shows overwhelming support for hiring of Beth Goetz as UI athletic director

The University of Iowa hired Beth Goetz as its next athletic director, and Hawkeye fans, coaches, and media members had plenty to say on X, formerly known as Twitter on Thursday.
Goetz previously served as the university’s interim athletic director since Aug. 1, 2022. She is the first woman to oversee Iowa’s entire athletic department, as Christine Grant served as the women’s athletics director from 1973-2000.
I fully endorse Beth @bgoetz12 becoming our next AD. She’s been a pleasure to work with and is ready to lead Iowa’s athletics into this new frontier of college athletics. She completely understands and sees the role that NIL plays in college athletics!
Beth Goetz is one of the best things to ever happen to the University of Iowa. Has fully embraced NIL, and is not afraid to make tough decisions for the betterment of our programs.
The Hawkeyes are very lucky to have her!
🗣️ KF on @bgoetz12 #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/fD7SzVFbCI
It’s a great day to be a Hawkeye!@bgoetz12 x @LisaBluder #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/d1cYxa9uuZ
Hawks got the best.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/zSNBD7EcOe
𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻. 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲. 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽.
🗣️ HC @Woody400h on @bgoetz12 #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/mB7ysXEh41
SHE GOETZ IT!!! https://t.co/8kxFNJMWbl
My favorite AD in Ball State history. Iowa got the best. https://t.co/LJcrublCx5
Exciting time to be an Iowa fan:
Women’s basketball ranked #2
Iowa Wrestling ranked #3
Preseason ranked in Baseball
Men’s basketball starting to heat up
Potential major news coming for Iowa football
Beth Goetz is now full time AD
Iowa Swarm raising tons of money
🐤🐤🐤
Beth Goetz is the future. We’re about to blow everyone’s minds with this OC hire🤞and we’re bringing in some high profile transfers🤞. Is the Iowa athletic department the best in the country? People are asking.
The best decision the University has made in a long time. Congratulations, Beth!
In her 5 months as interim AD, Beth Goetz:
• oversaw “Crossover at Kinnick” – 55,646 fans (most EVER to attend WBB game)
• made difficult choice to move on from Brian Ferentz to prioritize future
Goetz has already put her stamp on Iowa athletics.
Permanent success awaits. https://t.co/qXkoCzKe7a
