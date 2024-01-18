The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Beth Goetz hired as UI's full-time athletic director
Iowa lawmakers advance bill to remove time limit on medical practice suits for concealment
New bill to loosen accountability requirements for state MOMS program
Rod Sullivan announces reelection run for Johnson County Board of Supervisors
Hozier, Noah Kahan to headline Hinterland Music Festival 2024
Advertisement

Beth Goetz hired as UI’s full-time athletic director

Goetz previously served as the university’s interim athletic director since Aug. 1, 2022. 
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
January 18, 2024
Interim+Director+of+Athletics+Chair+Beth+Goetz+and+Deputy+Director+of+Athletics+for+External+Relations+Matt+Henderson+exit+the+conference+room+area+after+a+press+conference+with+Iowa+head+coach+Kirk+Ferentz+and+Tennessee+head+coach+Josh+Heupel+at+the+Rosen+Plaza+Hotel+in+Orlando%2C+Fla.%2C+on+Sunday%2C+Dec.+31%2C+2023.+The+teams+match+up+at+Camping+World+Stadium+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+1%2C+at+noon+CT.
Grace Smith
Interim Director of Athletics Chair Beth Goetz and Deputy Director of Athletics for External Relations Matt Henderson exit the conference room area after a press conference with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.

The University of Iowa hired Beth Goetz as its next athletic director, the UI announced on Thursday. Goetz previously served as the university’s interim athletic director since Aug. 1, 2022.

Goetz’s appointment must be approved by the state Board of Regents.

“I am truly honored and humbled to lead Iowa’s storied athletics program, and I am grateful to President Wilson and the search committee for their confidence in my leadership,” Goetz said in a release.

The university launched a national search for a new athletic director at the end of November 2023. The search committee was chaired by Nicole Grosland, associate dean for academic programs in the UI College of Engineering and professor of biomedical engineering.

“The committee had an opportunity to interview multiple sitting athletic directors from across the country. Beth emerged as a finalist with a strong vision to lead the department at this crucial time,” Grosland said in a release.

During Goetz’s time as Iowa’s interim athletic director, the Hawkeye women’s basketball squad broke the all-time attendance record for a women’s basketball game with 55,646 fans. The construction of a new $20 million Gymnastics and Spirit Squads Training Center began in September 2022. The UI completed a feasibility study on Carver-Hawkeye Arena to possibly move the student section closer to the floor to create a better fan environment. One of Goetz’s biggest moves yet was announcing the release of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

“[Goetz] has done a remarkable job as interim, and I am confident she will lead our athletics department and student-athletes to new levels of achievement both on the field of play and in the classroom,” UI President Barbara Wilson said in a release

She has also been a strong advocate for The Swarm Collective, a 501c3 non-profit corporation that creates NIL opportunities for Iowa athletes in all 22 sports by “building and enhancing their personal brand while also serving charities and nonprofits in Iowa communities.”

Brad Heinrichs, founder of The Swarm, told The Daily Iowan that Goetz “is completely on board with NIL” and has been “very receptive” to his ideas. The collective played a crucial role in recruiting football players Jay Higgins, Nick Jackson, Sebastian Castro, Quinn Schulte, Jermari Harris, and Luke Lachey to return to the Hawkeyes for a final season.

Along with Heinrichs, Goetz has earned plenty of endorsements from coaches across campus, including football coach Kirk Ferentz, men’s wrestling coach Tom Brands, and men’s and women’s basketball coaches Fran McCaffery and Lisa Bluder.

“I’m telling you, I think every coach — and it’s hard to get every coach to agree on something — is behind her 100 percent,” Bluder said of Goetz on Oct. 9, 2022. “She’s an unbelievable team builder. She is a great leader. She’s a great communicator, a great listener as well. I just think if we don’t hire her, that would be a really, really not smart thing to do.”

Goetz first joined the Iowa athletics staff from Ball State University, where she served as athletic director from 2018-22. Ball State won 10 Mid-American Conference championships under Goetz and achieved the highest Academic Progress Rate in program history in 2020-21.

Before Ball State, Goetz served as the chief operating officer and senior woman administrator at UConn from 2016-18. She acted as Minnesota’s deputy athletic director from 2013-15 and interim athletic director during the 2015-16 season. Goetz served as associate athletic director at Butler from 2008-13.

Goetz was an accomplished soccer player throughout college. She earned All-American honors at Brevard College and was inducted into the Tornado’s Hall of Fame in 2017. Goetz finished her collegiate soccer career at Clemson, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1996.

She went on to earn her master’s degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2000. She was the Tritons’ women’s soccer team’s head coach from 1997-08 and was assistant athletic director and senior woman administrator from 2001-08.

Goetz has also taken on several national leadership positions.

In 2018, she was named to the NCAA Competition Oversight Committee in 2018. She was recognized by the Indianapolis Business Journal as one of the 2021 Women of Influence and named by Women Leaders in College Sports as the 2022 NCAA Division I FBS Nike Executive of the Year.

Goetz also served as vice chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee in 2021 before stepping into the chair position in 2022-23.
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
The Iowa City Fire Department responds to a fire at 316 E. Burlington St. in Iowa City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.
Iowa City Fire Department responds to fire on East Burlington Street
Wisconsin forward Sarah Williams prepares to shoot during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2023.
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball forces season-high 28 turnovers during 40-point win versus Wisconsin
Iowa guard Kate Martin plays during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2023.
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball pounds Wisconsin, 96-50, behind efficient offensive night
More in Featured
Procter and Gamble is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
Iowa City residents voice concerns over proposed industrial development of former Kirkwood campus
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey catches the ball during a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Heading into the new year, Iowa football boasts plenty of familiar faces
Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards announces Barbara Wilson as the new University of Iowa President at a press conference in the Levitt Center for University Advancement on April 30, 2021.
Iowa Board of Regents President Michael Richards to step down
More in Latest News
The inside of the gold dome is seen during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The Republicans have 34 seats in the senate and the Democrats have 16 seats.
Iowa lawmakers advance bill to remove time limit on medical practice suits for concealment
A person exits the State Law Library during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The Republicans have 64 seats in the house and the Democrats have 36.
New bill to loosen accountability requirements for state MOMS program
Vice Chairperson Rod Sullivan listens to a presentation about public transportation during the Johnson County Board of Supervisors Meeting at the Johnson County Public Health and Clinical Services building on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
Rod Sullivan announces reelection run for Johnson County Board of Supervisors
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in