The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa’s JerQuavia Henderson to step away from gymnastics to focus on mental health
Raising teacher pay, cutting taxes legislative priorities for Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 Hawkeyes travel to Purdue, return home for biggest test of Big Ten slate thus far in No. 14 Indiana
Iowa lawmakers pin tax reform, cost reduction as top priorities for 2024
Iowa students stage walkout to demand stricter gun laws after Perry shooting
Advertisement

Iowa’s JerQuavia Henderson to step away from gymnastics to focus on mental health

Henderson is a three-time All-American and shares the school record on floor.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
January 10, 2024
Members+of+the+Iowa+gymnastics+team+cheer+on+JerQuavia+Henderson+as+Henderson+competes+on+floor+during+a+gymnastics+meet+between+No.+18+Iowa+and+Rutgers+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Saturday%2C+Feb.+18%2C+2023.+Henderson+placed+first+in+the+event+with+a+score+of+9.925.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Scarlet+Knights+196.200-195.125.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Members of the Iowa gymnastics team cheer on JerQuavia Henderson as Henderson competes on floor during a gymnastics meet between No. 18 Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Henderson placed first in the event with a score of 9.925. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights 196.200-195.125.

Three-time All-American JerQuavia Henderson annoucned Wednesday she is stepping away from gymnastics to focus on her mental health.

“As training resumed for this season, my body wasn’t responding the way it normally did and trying to work through it, along with a rigorous class schedule, was more than I could handle,” Henderson said in a statement. “With the support of my coaching staff, the university, and my team, I have made the difficult decision to step away from gymnastics and school to take care of myself.”

Henderson shares the school record on floor with a 9.975. She was the Co-Big Ten Floor Champion and made the Big Ten All-Championship team last season.

Her career bests include a 9.925 on vault, 9.825 on bars, 9.925 on beam, and a 39.500 all-around score.
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her annual Condition of the State Address on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.
Raising teacher pay, cutting taxes legislative priorities for Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark hypes up the crowd after scoring a game-ending three-pointer at a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 Hawkeyes travel to Purdue, return home for biggest test of Big Ten slate thus far in No. 14 Indiana
Iowa Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, speaks during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Konfrst has served in the house since 2019.
Iowa lawmakers pin tax reform, cost reduction as top priorities for 2024
More in Sports
Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte runs the ball after catching an interception during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0.
Iowa football's Quinn Schulte announces return for extra season of eligibility
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball up the court during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark to launch cereal at Hy-Vee
Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson points while ridding a merry-go-round during Day for Kids, an event for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, at Fun Spot America on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Iowa and Tennessee met with children and enjoyed a morning of roller coasters and rides at the amusement park. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
All-Big Ten linebacker Nick Jackson to return to Iowa next season
More in Women's Gymnastics
Iowa’s Alexa Ebeling competes on beam during a gymnastics meet between No. 17 Iowa and No. 12 Michigan State at the Xtream Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2022. Ebeling scored 9.800. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 196.150-195.725.
Construction of new Gymnastics and Spirit Squads Training Center to begin this fall
Iowa’s Adeline Kenlin performs on the beam during session two of the Big Ten gymnastics championship at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Michigan won the Big Ten women’s gymnastics title with a score of 198.000.
Iowa women’s gymnastics concludes season at NCAA Regionals
Iowa’s Bailey Libby competes on floor during a gymnastics meet between No. 18 Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Libby placed 11th in the event with a score of 9.700. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights 196.200-195.125.
Iowa women’s gymnastics set for NCAA Regional
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in