Iowa’s JerQuavia Henderson to step away from gymnastics to focus on mental health

Three-time All-American JerQuavia Henderson annoucned Wednesday she is stepping away from gymnastics to focus on her mental health.

“As training resumed for this season, my body wasn’t responding the way it normally did and trying to work through it, along with a rigorous class schedule, was more than I could handle,” Henderson said in a statement. “With the support of my coaching staff, the university, and my team, I have made the difficult decision to step away from gymnastics and school to take care of myself.”

Henderson shares the school record on floor with a 9.975. She was the Co-Big Ten Floor Champion and made the Big Ten All-Championship team last season.

Her career bests include a 9.925 on vault, 9.825 on bars, 9.925 on beam, and a 39.500 all-around score.