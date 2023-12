Former UN ambassador and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley hosted the Women for Nikki Town Hall at the Von Maur Warehouse in Davenport on Wednesday.

Haley spoke about political issues she hopes to address if elected President, such as care for veterans, abortion rights, and border security. After her speech, Haley answered questions from the community members.

Nikki Haley will continue her campaign trail through Iowa in Anamosa on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, with another town hall.