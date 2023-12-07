UI to stop giving Advantage Iowa scholarship to historically underrepresented students

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The University of Iowa’s Advantage Iowa scholarship that awards money to historically underrepresented first-year students won’t be available to incoming first-year students starting in fall 2025.

The change comes after the Iowa Board of Regents ordered a pause to new diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and initiatives at the three regent schools, and more recently recommendations in November to restructure existing offices. Students who currently have the award will keep it.

The change was announced in an Instagram post from the Center for Inclusive Academic Excellence, or CIAE, which wrote that the UI is “working with donors to redefine the criteria for multicultural scholarships.”

A report from a regent study group found that some diversity, equity, and inclusion-related resources at regent institutions are only for some groups of students.

“Staff in decentralized units and multicultural centers offer some important services that support student success, although better efforts could be made to assure that students understand that all are welcome,” according to the report.

The announcement was part of a larger post covering changes to the 2024 FAFSA form, the announcement itself at the end of a slideshow outlining the FAFSA changes.

According to a webpage from CIAE, the scholarship is a merit-based scholarship given to first-year students that is renewable for up to four years. The website also states that it provides support to scholarship recipients, including coaching, academic support, and a “first-year experience course taught by academic coaches.”