Live results | No. 3 Iowa women’s wrestling squad makes Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut

The Hawkeyes will make history on Sunday as they host a quad-style dual meet in front of over 10,000 fans in Iowa City.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
November 12, 2023
Iowa%E2%80%99s+170-pound+Kylie+Welker+poses+for+a+portrait+during+the+inaugural+Iowa+women%E2%80%99s+wrestling+media+day+in+the+Feller+Club+Room+and+the+Dan+Gable+Wrestling+Complex+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Wednesday%2C+Oct.+16%2C+2023.+In+the+2022-23+season+as+an+unattached+wrestler%2C+Welker+was+runner-up+at+the+U20+National+Championship+in+2023.
Grace Smith
Iowa’s 170-pound Kylie Welker poses for a portrait during the inaugural Iowa women’s wrestling media day in the Feller Club Room and the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2023. In the 2022-23 season as an unattached wrestler, Welker was runner-up at the U20 National Championship in 2023.

No. 3 Iowa women’s wrestling will make its Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut on Sunday in a quad-style dual meet featuring sixth-ranked Sacred Heart, 12th-ranked Lindenwood, and 13th-ranked Presbyterian. The dual meet will start at 11 a.m. and be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Over 10,000 tickets have been sold for Sunday’s competition, according to Iowa sports information.

Iowa announced in September 2021 that it would become the first Division I Power Five program to add women’s wrestling. At the helm of the new program is Clarissa Chun, a two-time Olympic medalist and former assistant coach for the women’s national team from 2017-21.

The then-No. 8 Hawkeye women opened their season last weekend with a dominating 43-1 win over then-No. 7 East Stroudsburg. Iowa capped off the trip to the East Coast by crowning six individual champions at the Princeton Tiger Collegiate Open.

Freestyle matches are two three-minute periods. Takedowns can be worth two, four, or five points depending on the execution. Exposure points, which are achieved when a wrestler turns their opponent’s back to the mat, are two points apiece. Reversals and step-outs are a point each.

A wrestler earns five team points for a pin, four points for technical superiority or tech fall, which is when a competitor leads by 10 or more points at any point in the match, and three points for a decision.

An individual earns one team point if they score during a match but still lose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the afternoon.
