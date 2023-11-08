UI+researchers+reveal+possible+new+therapy+for+people+who+have+cystic+fibrosis

A recent study conducted by University of Iowa researchers revealed possible new therapy and treatment for people who have cystic fibrosis.

UI professors Ian Thornell and Paul McCray’s study reveals that the genetic mutation that causes cystic fibrosis is fundamental in aiding new therapy and treatment for patients.

Pulmonary ionocytes — first discovered five years ago — were originally found in the gills of fish and the skin of frogs. Five years ago, these cells were found to make up less than 1 percent of the cells found in the human body, Thornell said.

Thornell is a UI research assistant professor of internal medicine, and he was the senior author of the new study.

“Understanding how these ionocytes move within the lungs is fundamental to understanding how they are regulated and what it is that they are doing in the airways,” Thornell said.

Pulmonary ionocytes have a number of parallels to the cells in the airways in that both absorb sodium chloride, Thornell said.

Secretory cells, or cells that secrete liquid to line the airways, do the opposite of pulmonary ionocytes.

Cystic fibrosis, Thornell said, is a disease caused by genetic mutations within the gene cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR.

Jennifer Brown, UI Hospitals and Clinics spokesperson, said the CFTR gene can be found in pulmonary ionocytes as well as regular cells, in the form of secretion and absorption of the mucus lining airways.

However, the gene is dysfunctional for people who have cystic fibrosis.

McCray, a UI professor of pediatrics in pulmonary medicine and microbiology, said this mucus is necessary for the normal function of the lungs.

“When you breathe in you are inhaling bacterial particles and viruses,” McCray said. “Your lungs have a mechanism to catch them in the mucus lining and throw them out.”

Too much mucus can be detrimental, particularly for patients with cystic fibrosis as their possession of the CFTR gene means that it is harder to clear the mucus.

Thornell said when the CFTR gene is not functioning properly within patients with cystic fibrosis, it affects the amount of liquid mucus that is secreted. The liquid becomes more acidic and creates a problem by becoming sticky and hard to clear from the lungs.

“Restoring CFTR in these patients while creating more of these pulmonary ionocytes to aid in absorption may be exactly what we need,” Thornell said.

Because less than 1 percent of these cells have been found in airways, Thornell hopes to correct the CFTR and make these cells more abundant.

As far as patients with cystic fibrosis, Thornell said these new findings could help aid in gene therapy, in which a stem cell that produced both cell types, pulmonary ionocytes, and secretory cells, would be used.

Having the right environment for these cells to be able to function is important and this study has revealed that the pulmonary ionocytes can help absorb this mucus while secretory cells can help secrete, McCray said.

“Everything at this point is still speculative and now that we understand what the function of these pulmonary ionocytes is,” McCray said. “It kind of paves the way for us and other groups to start trying to determine what that means for physiology and disease.”