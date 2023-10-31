Photos: Head coach Kirk Ferentz, Interim AD Beth Goetz speak to media about Brian Ferentz

After the University of Iowa’s Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz said in a statement released on Oct. 30 that she informed offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz that “this is his last season with the program,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Goetz answered questions from the media about the statement. Ferentz also spoke about Iowa’s game against Northwestern on Nov. 4.

Ferentz said for 25 years, he has had the program’s best interest in mind. After the release of the statement, Ferentz said he is moving forward and looking at upcoming games.

“Final analysis, just let’s say this,” Ferentz starts. “I’m really proud of our players, proud of our coaches. They’ve done a good job over a long time. What we do now is move forward, and our focus is on getting ready for this game and then, bigger picture, all four games.”

After Ferentz’ interview, media members approach Goetz. She said being in the position of Interim Athletic Director, she used the opportunity to evaluate information and make the best decision for the both long term and short term aspects of the program.

“I think again in any role in which we have a chance to serve these young men and these coaches and and the institutions that we have an opportunity to work at,” she said. “You do the best you can with where you are and you do that within the moment it’s been provided to you.”