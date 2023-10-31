The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Head coach Kirk Ferentz, Interim AD Beth Goetz speak to media about Brian Ferentz

Grace Smith, Photojournalist
October 31, 2023

After the University of Iowa’s Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz said in a statement released on Oct. 30 that she informed offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz that “this is his last season with the program,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Goetz answered questions from the media about the statement. Ferentz also spoke about Iowa’s game against Northwestern on Nov. 4.

Ferentz said for 25 years, he has had the program’s best interest in mind. After the release of the statement, Ferentz said he is moving forward and looking at upcoming games.

“Final analysis, just let’s say this,” Ferentz starts. “I’m really proud of our players, proud of our coaches. They’ve done a good job over a long time. What we do now is move forward, and our focus is on getting ready for this game and then, bigger picture, all four games.”

After Ferentz’ interview, media members approach Goetz. She said being in the position of Interim Athletic Director, she used the opportunity to evaluate information and make the best decision for the both long term and short term aspects of the program.

“I think again in any role in which we have a chance to serve these young men and these coaches and and the institutions that we have an opportunity to work at,” she said. “You do the best you can with where you are and you do that within the moment it’s been provided to you.”

Grace Smith
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to media members during a press conference at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. After the University of Iowa’s Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz said in a statement released on Oct. 30 that she informed offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz that “this is his last season with the program,” Ferentz answered questions from the media about the statement. Ferentz also spoke about Iowa’s game against Northwestern on Nov. 4. "I'm really proud of our players, proud of our coaches. They've done a good job over a long time. What we do now is move forward, and our focus is on getting ready for this game and then, bigger picture, all four games."

About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
