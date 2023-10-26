The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Photos: Johnson County Ambulance Gameday Procedure

Shuntaro Kawasaki, Photojournalist
October 26, 2023

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors gave $1.3 million in supplementary funding to the Johnson County Ambulance at the end of the budget year to accommodate the increase in staff, growing call volume, and the two new ambulances added to its fleet.

This included a new utility terrain vehicle debuted for the 2023 Iowa football season.

Additionally, the ambulance services received a Firehouse Subs grant of $33,444 to go towards this vehicle.

With the influx of people in Iowa City mainly concentrated in Kinnick Stadium, the ambulance services prepare for each football game with a gameday-specific team.

Around twenty additional EMS staff and the ambulance services work with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

JoCo Ambulance Service Assistant Director Ben Symonds estimates that UIHC treats 75 to 100 patients during football games at Kinnick.

EMS workers on the game day team undergo a four-hour training to familiarize themselves with the protocol and the stadium.

A Johnson County Ambulance Service worker laughs while walking towards a morning group huddle at the Johnson County Ambulance Medical Examiner Building on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

About the Contributor
Shuntaro Kawasaki, Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Shuntaro Kawasaki is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Neuroscience with a minor in Chemistry and Cinema. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Shuntaro has interned at the Carver College of Medicine, writing a research paper.
