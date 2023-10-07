Live updates | Iowa football takes on Purdue in homecoming game

Iowa football will take on Purdue at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in the Hawkeyes’ annual homecoming game.

Transfer quarterback Deacon Hill will make his first start for Iowa as starter Cade McNamara suffered a left ACL injury against Michigan State and will be out for the rest of the season.

Tight end Addison Ostrenga, defensive back DeShaun Lee, defensive tackle Anterio Thompson, and starting offensive lineman Nick DeJong are also listed as out for Saturday’s contest.

Starting left tackle Mason Richman was listed as questionable but fully participated in warmups. The first-string offensive line in warmups included Richman, Rusty Feth, Logan Jones, Connor Colby, and Gennings Dunker. Tyler Elsbury got second-team reps and will go in for Richman if needed.

COIN TOSS: Iowa won the toss and will receive the ball to start the game. Purdue will defend the North end zone.

1Q 14:15 Iowa 0, Purdue 0 | Purdue was penalized for kicking the ball out of bounds to start the game, putting the Hawkeye offense at the 35-yard line. It was a quick three-and-out on Hill’s first drive under center, including a rush for a one-and loss and two overthrown passes.

1Q 11:04 Iowa 0, Purdue 0 | A great punt by Hawkeye Tory Taylor turned into an even better return for Purdue. The Boilermakers started at Iowa’s 47-yard line. The Iowa defense gave up 12 yards on third-and-8 to continue the Purdue drive. The Hawkeyes then settled in and defensive end Joe Evans took down quarterback Hudson Card for a 12-yard loss on third down, forcing the Boilermakers to punt.

1Q 10:15 Iowa 7, Purdue 0 | The Hawkeyes started their second drive on the day at their own 20. The first play was a pass short to the right to running back Kaleb Johnson for a 13-yard gain. Johnson, who hasn’t played for the last two games due to an ankle injury, then rushed up the middle untouched for a 67-yard touchdown to cue the I-O-W-A chants in Kinnick. According to Mike Hlas from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Johnson has 266 rushing yards against Purdue in the last four quarters and five minutes of play between the two squads.

1Q 6:17 Iowa 7, Purdue 0 | The Purdue offense gained 34 yards on 8 plays in its second drive but the Iowa defense kept the momentum on the Hawkeyes’ side with a stop on third-and-10 to force another punt. The Boilermaker special teams unit wants nothing to do with cornerback Cooper DeJean, who had a game-winning 70-yard punt return against Michigan State. Both punts have gone well over DeJean’s head into the end zone.

1Q 3:03 Iowa 7, Purdue 0 | A high pass from Hill tipped off the hands of wide receiver Seth Anderson and fell into possession of Boilermaker defensive back Dillon Thieneman, who returned the ball to Iowa’s 35-yard line. Card was sacked for a loss of one on third-and-4 by Iowa’s Logan Lee. Card tried to throw the ball on his way down, but it landed out-of-bounds before the line to gain, prompting an intentional grounding penalty. Purdue kicker Julio Macias attempted a 41-yard field goal and missed.

1Q 2:19 Iowa 7, Purdue 0 | The Iowa offense was forced to punt following a three-and-out after two incomplete passes and a five-yard rush from Johnson.

1Q 1:53 Iowa 7, Purdue 0 | Purdue started on its own 38, and on the second play of the drive, DeJean intercepted the ball and was tackled five yards before reaching the goal line.

2Q 14:57 Iowa 10, Purdue o | Despite fantastic field position for the Iowa offense, the Hawkeyes were forced to kick a field goal after a two-yard rush from Johnson, a botched snap for a 15-yard loss, and a 9-yard rush from running back Leshon Williams. Kicker Drew Stevens’ 27-yard field goal attempt was good.

2Q 9:59 Iowa 10, Purdue 0 | Purdue started its first drive of the second half at its own 25-yard line. The Boilermakers gained 14 yards over nine plays and were called for a holding penalty. Purdue was forced to punt on fourth-and-12.

2Q 8:58 Iowa 10, Purdue 0 | The Iowa offense was out on the field again for just three plays before Taylor had to come in a punt. The Hawkeyes gained two yards on the drive from a rush by Johnson.

2Q 5:20 Iowa 10, Purdue 0 | Purdue started the drive at its own 27-yard line. Three straight rushes from running back Devin Mockobee earned the Boilermakers a first down. Purdue was then forced to punt after three consecutive stops by the Iowa ‘D.’

2Q 2:32 Iowa 10, Purdue 0 | The Hawkeye offense started off hot with a 33-yard rush from Johnson to get to Iowa’s 49-yard line. Another solid run, this time a 12-yard gain by Williams, earned the Hawkeyes another first down. The next three plays consisted of a four-yard rush, and incomplete pass intended for TE Erick All, and then a four-yard pass short to the right to All. Stevens’ 49-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Purdue linebacker Khordae Syndor.

2Q 0:32 Iowa 10, Purdue 7 | A complete pass for Purdue was the overturned, but the Boilermakers responsed with a 47-yard touchdown pass to cut their deficit to three before halftime.

HALFTIME Iowa 10, Purdue 7 | Iowa started with the ball at its own 36-yard line. The Hawkeye offense played fast, attempting to at least get into FG range before time expired, but a sack by Boilermaker Mo Onomode crushed Iowa’s hopes of taking a two-possession lead with them into the lockeroom.

3Q Iowa 10, Purdue 7 | Purdue opened the second half with the ball. The Boilermakers converted a 14-yard pass on third-and-2 to keep the drive alive. The next play, defensive lineman Deontae Craig sacked Card for a loss of five, and the Purdue offense couldn’t recover.

3Q Iowa 13, Purdue 7 | The Boilermakers punted the ball and DeJean returned it 17 yards to the Hawkeyes’ 20. On second-and-8, Hill found All up the middle for a 27-yard completion. Johnson rushed up the middle for a gain of six. Then, All made a highlight play, jumping up to catch a high pass from Hill while getting hit by two defenders to put the Hawkeyes six yards away from a TD. Iowa’s red zone offense continued to struggle, however, as the Hawkeyes only gained one yard one the next three plays and had to settle for a field goal. Stevens’ attempt from 23 yards was good.

3Q 6:14 Iowa 13, Purdue 7 | Purdue started on its own 25. A two-yard completion and 10-yard rush earned the Boilermakers a first down, but the Hawkeye defense stopped them on the next three plays to force a punt.

3Q 4:55 Iowa 13, Purdue 7 | Iowa started on its own 35-yard line after the Purdue punter booted the ball out-of-bounds. The Hawkeye offense was on the field for just three plays once again, gaining six total yards on the drive.

3Q 1:46 Iowa 13, Purdue 7 | Two offensive holding calls in a row riled Kinnick Stadium up and stopped Purdue from doing any damage. The Boilermakers were forced to punt on fourth-and-30 from their own 14.

4Q 14:24 Iowa 20, Purdue 7 | Williams saved the Iowa offense from another three-and-out with a 15-yard rush on a draw play on third-and-10. Play-action from Hill to All on third-and-2 resulted in a 22-yard touchdown pass to put the Hawkeyes up, 20-7. True freshman tight end Zach Ortweth entered the game on the touchdown play, the first snap of his collegiate career.

4Q 11:30 Iowa 20, Purdue 7 | Mockobee fumbled the ball on third-and-5, but it was recovered by Card who then ran for a first down to continue the drive. On third-and-8, Card was sacked and penalized for intentional grounding, resulting in a loss of down. The Hawkeyes will get the ball at their own 49.

4Q 9:15 Iowa 20, Purdue 7 | The Iowa offense was back to its old ways on this drive. Three straight rush plays, two by Johnson and one by Williams, resulted in one total yard, forcing the Hawkeyes to punt.

4Q 7:13 Iowa 20, Purdue 7 | Purdue started with the ball at its own 11. The Boilermakers made their way to the 35-yard line, and the Hawkeye defense came up with another big play. Craig put pressure on the QB and linebacker Jay Higgins intercepted a pass up the middle to put the Iowa offense on Purdue’s 44-yard line.

4Q 4:53 Iowa 20, Purdue 7 | The Iowa offense tried to chew clock and rushed three plays in a row, failing to get a first down. Stevens’ 44-yard field goal attempt was no good.

4Q 2:54 Iowa 20, Purdue 14 | Purdue took advantage of its good field position. After four pass completions in a row, Mockobee ran up the middle for a gain of nine and then rushed for a two-yard touchdown to give the Boilermakers a fighting chance.

4Q 1:21 Iowa 20, Purdue 14 | The Iowa defense came in clutch and forced a three-and-out to secure the Hawkeyes’ fifth win of the season and second in Big Ten play.

FINAL | Iowa 20, Purdue 14

This is a developing story. Follow along for updates here or @dipregame on Twitter.