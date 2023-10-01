Photos: Missing The Mark

Ella Christopher and Grace Nelson are navigating their Freshman year of college as students with a physical disability.

Along with new classes and a new environment the two are dealing with the shortcomings of the University of Iowa in terms of accessibility regulations and resources.

On a day to day basis, Ella and Grace encounter inaccessible—sometimes broken—handicap door buttons, expensive care assistants, uninformed faculty, and much more.

All of these factors impact their personal wellbeing and their education at the university.