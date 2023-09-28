Top+Online+Casino+Games+to+Try+in+Australia

Every country has its favorite sport. The same goes for casino games. Countries have their preferences and favorites. Every culture, like China, Egypt, and the Roman Empire, among many others, has enjoyed casinos for hundreds of years. Today, players from different countries can play online, enjoy bonuses and free game versions, and enjoy high cash payourts.

Whether you want to play casino games for free or for real money, you can enjoy hundreds of game variants online. If you’re in a specific location like Australia, you can now practice your strategies or start earning as early as you can with the following online casino games.

Blackjack

Every online casino accessible in Australia offers blackjack. It is arguably the country’s most popular land-based and online casino game. There is a slight difference between Australian blackjack and the typical blackjack that can be played in the United States.

For instance, it has specific rules like no surrender rule, double only on 9 and 11, and you can double after splitting. These rules can affect the house edge, so if you plan to play in Australia, you must be informed about these rules.

If you don’t like the Australian version, you can still access the typical blackjack game through FanDuel BlackJack, among many safe and secured online casinos.

Roulette

From European, French multi-wheel, and speed roulette to American roulette, Aussies love to play games of luck. You can find many variants of these casino games among the top online casinos operating in Australia. This is perhaps the most played casino game among Aussies who don’t want to play based on skill and strategies. All you have to do is to predict where the ball will land when the wheel stops spinning.

Pokies

Online gambling in Australia is dominated by pokies, which are slot machines, and not video poker machines, that initially come to mind upon hearing the term. This is because slots were placed alongside poker machines in many land-based casinos before online casinos emerged.

One of the thrills of playing the game includes progressive jackpots. You can also choose from themes like mythology and TV programs for an enhanced gaming environment.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a fun game to play for Aussies. It involved having a hand that is totaled to nine with just two cards. While this could seem impossible for newbies, high-rollers find this game lucrative amid its complicated nature. Different Baccarat variants like European Baccarat, Chemin de fer, Punto Banco, and Mini-Bacarrat are available in Australia.

Live Dealer

There is nothing more thrilling than live dealer casino games. Whether you want to play roulette, blackjack, poker, sic bo, or baccarat, you can now simulate the feeling of playing in land-based casinos by trying live dealer games. But, compared to traditional casinos, live dealer games promise 24/7 customer support, better bonuses, and convenient deposit and withdrawal options for players in Australia.

Tips for Picking a Legitimate Casino

Almost all online casinos in Australia offer the popular games we have mentioned above. However, as a player, you are responsible for picking a legitimate platform, whether website or application, that can protect your personal and financial information while you play.

Here are some valuable tips from experts to help you select a safe online casino in Australia:

Diverse Game Selection

A legitimate online casino must be able to offer diverse game selections to users. Check if it features the most-played Australian casino games we have mentioned here, like blackjack, roulette, and pokies. Also, Check if they offer live dealer games because licensed operators can only feature them. This way, you can guarantee valid organizations like the UK Gambling Commission or Malta Gaming Authority regulate them.

Payment Methods

Moreover, check if they offer secure payment methods like MasterCard or Visa. Also, check if they allow e-wallet copayment methods like PayPal and Neteller. These platforms offer security mechanisms and data encryptions that are stringent enough to protect your personal and financial data, preventing money leakage and identity theft.

Bonuses and Promotions

Choose a casino that offers multiple bonuses and promotions to boost your starting bankroll and winning prospects. This ensures they value their users and use strategies to retain existing players and invite more. They can come in free spins, cashback deals, and deposit bonuses.

Reviews

Before signing up for any online casino, read online reviews in gambling forums and browsers. Look through the positive and negative feedback, especially about a casino’s customer service, payout issues, and overall gaming experience.

Customer Support

Legitimate online casinos have functioning 24/7 customer support. Verify these customer contact details by actually dropping a message to their email accounts and social media handles to check if they respond quickly to concerns and queries, showing their dedication to keeping their customers happy and satisfied.

Final Thoughts

With so many online casino games to choose from, it can be hard to find what is most suitable for you. That’s why you must try them out through free games to see if something matches your taste and preferences. With the top games and online casino selection guidelines covered in this guide, we hope you are ready to make informed decisions and start earning as early as you can!