Regents to vote on UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital NICU space expansion

The Stead Family Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care space could be expanded to add rooms, including postpartum care and family waiting areas.

The University of Iowa is requesting approval next week from the state Board of Regents to expand its neonatal intensive care unit shell space in Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The UI is hoping to build out the level eight shell space.

The estimated project budget is between $39 million and $41 million and would be funded by the university hospital building usage funds.

RELATED: Regents ask Iowa Legislature for $14.8 million appropriations bump

The seventh and eighth floors of UI Stead Family Hospital were built in 2017 and were initially constructed as shell spaces, intending to be built outward in the future. At the April 2023 regents’ meeting, the UI requested permission to proceed with project planning from the regents to expand the level seven NICU and bridge, which the regents later approved.

The new project would expand the eighth floor of the tower, allowing for an addition of 28 postpartum rooms as well as additional support spaces, family waiting spaces, and provider work rooms.

With an increasing volume of needs for maternity services, the new build-out would support this need.

UIHC has seen a rise in maternity services and expects the trend to continue. Over the next five years, UIHC expects the newborn delivery rate to increase by 34 percent, and 63 percent in the next 10 years.

Stead Family Children’s Hospital is home to a level four NICU, the highest level recognized nationally. This allows the hospital to care for the most critical babies, making the need for approval important.

With this expansion, the hospital would be able to provide more neonatal services across the board and support families in a more effective fashion, according to agenda documents on the regents website.

The regents are slated to vote on this approval on Sept. 27.