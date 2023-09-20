Photos: Fearing the future of treatment

In the fall of 2022, Iowa’s only inpatient eating disorder clinic closed at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Lexie Olgren, 28, was a patient when she was 26 years old, and said the program is crucial to helping those with eating disorders and is upset about its closing.

Although Olgren still sees a psychiatrist for her struggles, the long-time Iowan said she still grapples with disordered eating often.

“I still struggle it the daily,” Olgren said. “My family watches me struggle with it. My girls watch me struggle with it.”