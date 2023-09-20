The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Fearing the future of treatment

IC passes zoning changes to increase affordable housing

Father and son duo build legacy at Wig & Pen

University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs become target for conservative politics

Public input for City Park Pool to take place soon

Lexie Olgren advocates for eating disorder resources in Iowa for herself and her girls.
Grace Smith, Photojournalist
September 20, 2023

In the fall of 2022, Iowa’s only inpatient eating disorder clinic closed at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Lexie Olgren, 28, was a patient when she was 26 years old, and said the program is crucial to helping those with eating disorders and is upset about its closing.

Although Olgren still sees a psychiatrist for her struggles, the long-time Iowan said she still grapples with disordered eating often.

“I still struggle it the daily,” Olgren said. “My family watches me struggle with it. My girls watch me struggle with it.”

Lexie Olgren, 28, and her daughter Miley, 3, water plants outside the Olgren family home in Ankeny, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. After moving around Norwalk, Des Moines, and Ankeny, the family moved into their new home about three months ago.

 
