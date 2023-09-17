Saket Soni to read at Prairie Lights

Local bookstore Prairie Lights will host author and labor organizer Saket Soni for a reading on Sept. 19.

Last January, Soni released the book, “The Great Escape: A True Story of Forced Labor and Immigrant Dreams in America,” which tells the real-life story of a group of migrant workers who came to the U.S. in 2005 to help repair the damage caused by Hurricane Katrina.

Despite promises of fair wages and stable lives, the workers experienced inhumane conditions with little to no pay for their efforts, he writes about. To stay in the U.S., they were usually forced to endure poor housing and were inadequately trained for the jobs they must undergo to survive.

Soni sheds light on this situation through his writing, weaving together complicated topics like workers’ rights, immigration, and climate change. Such topics are often thought of as separate entities but are often closely related.

“By attending Mr. Soni’s reading, people can gain more awareness and knowledge about the conditions of migrant workers, which is ultimately the goal of ‘The Great Escape,’ and Soni’s other work,” Russ Ganim, University of Iowa associate provost and dean of International Programs, said.

The International Program helped to sponsor Soni’s reading alongside the Iowa Global Health organization and the UI Labor Center.

Claudia Corwin, the associate medical director of the UI’s Employee Health Clinic, and Robin Clark-Bennett, the director of the UI Labor Center, reached out to Prairie Lights with the idea of inviting Soni for a reading.

“‘The Great Escape’ will be a great reading as Saket Soni is an incredibly compelling speaker,” Corwin said. “In his book, he was able to weave the human stories of migrant workers into an important factual narrative.”

Corwin also emphasized the idea that attendees of the reading are not required to have any prior knowledge of the topics being discussed.

It can often be easier for people to focus on the devastation that follows in the wake of a natural disaster without considering the workers who sacrifice their time and effort to repair that damage, Clark-Bennett said.

Attending Soni’s reading may serve as a “wake-up call,” Clark-Bennett said, or it could open the door to an interest in fighting for workers’ rights and against climate disasters.

“Here at the Labor Center, we actually go out into the community and partner with workers in order to fight issues that are similar to the ones Soni describes,” Clark-Bennett said. “Migrant workers have a certain courage and devotion to their jobs that I think is admirable.”

It is not just the UI Labor Center that focuses on righting the wrongs done to migrant workers.

Soni himself is the director of the Resilience Force, an organization that aids in the aftermath of natural disasters and storms, acting as a voice for the less fortunate. It also aids preparations for climate disasters to ensure minimal damages occur.

“There is a wealth of information online for people who want to get involved, organizations like GreenPeace or Resilience Force,” Ganim said.

Even locally, there are disasters and situations that require local attention, as well as workers that need advocates. Wage theft, which occurs when workers are not paid what they’re owed, remains a common practice, Corwin said.

“I think young people should attend this reading, young people who may never have thought about this. Maybe it’ll spark an interest,” Corwin stated.