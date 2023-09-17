The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa defensive lineman Anterio Thompson makes the most of his ‘last opportunity’

Iowa wins big against Western Michigan on the heels of backup running backs

Iowa defeats Western Michigan, 41-10, to finish non-conference play undefeated

Highlight to Watch: Iowa football’s Kamari Moulton scores second TD of day

Highlight to watch: Iowa running back Kamari Moulton’s first-career touchdown

Advertisement

Saket Soni to read at Prairie Lights

Saket Soni, an author and labor organizer, will deliver a reading from “The Great Escape: A True Story of Forced Labor and Immigrant Dreams in America” to raise awareness on issues such as workers’ rights and climate change at Prairie Lights in Iowa City on Sept. 19.
Riley Dunn, Arts Reporter
September 17, 2023
Prairie+Lights+is+seen+in+downtown+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday+Oct.+12%2C+2021.+
Raquele Decker
Prairie Lights is seen in downtown Iowa City on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021.

Local bookstore Prairie Lights will host author and labor organizer Saket Soni for a reading on Sept. 19.

Last January, Soni released the book, “The Great Escape: A True Story of Forced Labor and Immigrant Dreams in America,” which tells the real-life story of a group of migrant workers who came to the U.S. in 2005 to help repair the damage caused by Hurricane Katrina.

Despite promises of fair wages and stable lives, the workers experienced inhumane conditions with little to no pay for their efforts, he writes about. To stay in the U.S., they were usually forced to endure poor housing and were inadequately trained for the jobs they must undergo to survive.

Soni sheds light on this situation through his writing, weaving together complicated topics like workers’ rights, immigration, and climate change. Such topics are often thought of as separate entities but are often closely related.

“By attending Mr. Soni’s reading, people can gain more awareness and knowledge about the conditions of migrant workers, which is ultimately the goal of ‘The Great Escape,’ and Soni’s other work,” Russ Ganim, University of Iowa associate provost and dean of International Programs, said.

The International Program helped to sponsor Soni’s reading alongside the Iowa Global Health organization and the UI Labor Center.

Claudia Corwin, the associate medical director of the UI’s Employee Health Clinic, and Robin Clark-Bennett, the director of the UI Labor Center, reached out to Prairie Lights with the idea of inviting Soni for a reading.

“‘The Great Escape’ will be a great reading as Saket Soni is an incredibly compelling speaker,” Corwin said. “In his book, he was able to weave the human stories of migrant workers into an important factual narrative.”

Corwin also emphasized the idea that attendees of the reading are not required to have any prior knowledge of the topics being discussed.

It can often be easier for people to focus on the devastation that follows in the wake of a natural disaster without considering the workers who sacrifice their time and effort to repair that damage, Clark-Bennett said.

Attending Soni’s reading may serve as a “wake-up call,” Clark-Bennett said, or it could open the door to an interest in fighting for workers’ rights and against climate disasters.

“Here at the Labor Center, we actually go out into the community and partner with workers in order to fight issues that are similar to the ones Soni describes,” Clark-Bennett said. “Migrant workers have a certain courage and devotion to their jobs that I think is admirable.”

It is not just the UI Labor Center that focuses on righting the wrongs done to migrant workers.

Soni himself is the director of the Resilience Force, an organization that aids in the aftermath of natural disasters and storms, acting as a voice for the less fortunate. It also aids preparations for climate disasters to ensure minimal damages occur.

RELATED: Sustainable production takes root in local retailers

“There is a wealth of information online for people who want to get involved, organizations like GreenPeace or Resilience Force,” Ganim said.

Even locally, there are disasters and situations that require local attention, as well as workers that need advocates. Wage theft, which occurs when workers are not paid what they’re owed, remains a common practice, Corwin said.

“I think young people should attend this reading, young people who may never have thought about this. Maybe it’ll spark an interest,” Corwin stated.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Fans wait for Brittany Broski’s arrival before a lecture hosted by the University of Iowa Lecture Committee in the Iowa Memorial Union on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Broski has amassed almost 1.5 million YouTube subscribers and nearly eight million followers on TikTok.
Hundreds of UI students attend internet celebrity Brittany Broski’s lecture
Allie Tokarski, assistant curator of student engagement at the Stanley Museum of Art, showcases how to use a button press during The Art of Voting installment at the Stanley Museum of Art in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Representatives from Hawk the Vote were present at the event to promote voter registration. Nights at the Museum is a monthly program to promote the Stanley Museum of Arts late gallery hours on Thursdays.
The Stanley hosts ‘Nights at the Museum’ series to draw in UI students
Brittany Broski salutes her fans during a lecture hosted by the University of Iowa Lecture Committee in the Iowa Memorial Union on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Broski has amassed almost 1.5 million YouTube subscribers and nearly eight million followers on TikTok.
Photos: Brittany Broski speaks at the IMU
More in Events
The Center Senior Center, located in downtown Iowa City, is pictured on March 11, 2021. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)
Local photographer brings captivating collections to Iowa City Senior Center
Mary McCall and Carol MacVey hold a conversation during the Death Cafe meeting at The Green House in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 29, 2023.
The Green House hosts monthly space for conversations on death
A FilmScene at the Chauncey sign is seen in Iowa City on July 13, 2023.
‘FilmScene in the Park’ brings community together to experience cinema
More in Readings
Photo illustration by Matt Sindt
Six spring break book recommendations for a week of reading and relaxation
Audience members file into Englert Theatre during day three of the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Anne Lamott examines hope, service, and laughter ahead of visit to Englert
The stage is surrounded by seats and an eerie backdrop for writers to perform on, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Riverside Theatre.
Riverside Theatre’s “Ghost Light” debut delivered frights and delights on Halloween night
About the Contributor
Raquele Decker, Photojournalist/Videographer
(she/her/hers)
Email: [email protected] Raquele Decker is a Photographer and Videographer at The Daily Iowan. She is a junior at the University of Iowa studying Liberal Arts.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in