Live updates | Iowa football closes out non-conference slate against Western Michigan

Iowa football will take on Western Michigan at 2:40 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium to close out its non-conference slate.

The Hawkeyes are 2-0 and coming off a 20-13 rival victory over the Iowa State Cyclones. The Broncos are 1-1 on the season and lead the all-time series against the Hawkeyes, 2-1. The last time the two squads played in 2013, Iowa won handily, 59-13.

Iowa starting running back Kaleb Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury and will not participate in Saturday’s contest.

Hawkeye quarterback Cade McNamara was not listed as questionable for the first time this season. The Michigan transfer suffered a quad injury at open practice on Aug. 11. He started the first two games of the season despite not being fully healthy. McNamara said at media availability on Sept. 12 that he feels the healthiest he’s felt in a month.

Western Michigan will display an up-tempo offense.

The Broncos have an entirely new offensive staff, including head coach Lance Taylor, who spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator at Louisville.

Western Michigan’s top offensive players include center Jacob Gideon, who was named to the 2023 Rimington Trophy Watch List, tight end Austin Hence, who is in his eighth collegiate season, and running back Jalen Buckley, who leads the Broncos with 281 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries.

COIN TOSS: Iowa won the toss and elected to receive.

1Q 13:03 — Iowa 0, WMU 0.The Iowa offense started off with two rushing plays by Jaziun Patterson, each for a gain of four. On third-and-2, Ohio State transfer Kaleb Brown got his first touch of the season on a jet sweep and beat out Western Michigan defenders to get the first down. On the next play, quarterback Cade McNamara threw his second interception of the season. The Bronco offense will take over at their own 24-yard line.

1Q 12:01 — Iowa 0, WMU 0. The Hawkeye defense had no trouble stopping the Broncos on their first drive. A pass interference call on the first play of the drive pushed Western Michigan back and the Hawks got a stop on third-and-21 to force a punt.

1Q 8:09 — Iowa 0, WMU 0. McNamara escaped the pocket thanks to a big-time block by Jaziun Patterson and used his feet on third-and-4 to gain eight yards. The Bronco’s defense continued to get pressure and sacked McNamara for a loss of 15 on third down. Tory Taylor’s punt went 44 yards and Cooper DeJean downed the ball at Michigan Western’s four-yard line.

1Q 5:40 — WMU 7, Iowa 0. The Broncos gained 29 yards on a QB keeper. Then on third-and-7, the Broncos broke open the score with a 64-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline from Treyson Bourguet to Anthony Sambucci. The extra point was good.

1Q 5:33 — WMU 7, Iowa 0. The game is currently in a lightning delay. Both teams are headed to their respective locker rooms. Iowa has the ball at its own 33 when the game resumes. Both squads are now back on the field warming up.

1Q 1:31 — WMU 7, Iowa 0. The Hawkeyes were driving down the field led by some hard-nosed rushes from running back Leshon Williams. On third-and-3, McNamara threw it to star tight end Luke Lachey, who was injured on the play and had to be assisted off the field. Lachey could not put any weight on his right ankle. Kicker Drew Stevens then missed a 41-yard field goal attempt.

2Q 11:48 — WMU 7, Iowa 0. The Hawkeye defense put together its best drive of the game so far. A false start put the Broncos at second-and-14, and Iowa strung together two stops to get back some momentum. A 28-yard punt return by Cooper DeJean then sparked a loud ovation from Hawk fans inside Kinnick Stadium.

2Q 8:26 — Iowa 7, WMU 7. A 48-yard run by Williams propelled Iowa into the redzone. On third down, McNamara found Diante Vines in the back of the end zone to notch the wide receiver’s first career touchdown. The extra point by Stevens was good.

2Q 4:45 — WMU 10, Iowa 7. The Broncos opened the drive with a 43-yard deep ball to Blake Bosma. Western Michigan quarterback Treyson Bourguet, who has over 100 rushing yards, continued to run all over the Iowa defense. The Hawkeyes eventually settled in, and a quarterback hurry by Ethan Hurkett forced the Bronco’s to kick a 27-yard field goal.

2Q 2:39 — WMU 10, Iowa 7. Williams continued his solid day on the ground with a 28-yard run. McNamara nearly threw his second interception of the game on second-and-10, but the ball hit the ground and it was called incomplete. McNamara then sailed one over to the Western Michigan sideline on third down. Tory Taylor punted the ball 44 yards, and the Iowa special teams showed out again, as sophomore TJ Hall downed the ball at the one-yard line.

2Q 1:37 — WMU 10, Iowa 7. The Iowa defense stuffed Western Michigan three plays in a row and did not allow a yard. The Broncos were forced to punt from the back of the end zone, and DeJean returned the ball to the 25.

2Q 1:29 — Iowa 14, WMU 10. On the first play of the drive, McNamara hit Williams on a screen for a 25-yard touchdown pass to give Iowa its first lead of the contest. The extra point by Stevens was good. Cue the I-O-W-A chants inside Kinnick.

2Q 1:18 — Iowa 14, WMU 10. The Iowa defense earned its first three-and-out of the game, yielding only three yards on the drive. The Broncos were flagged for illegal formation and had to redo the punt. The Hawkeye offense gets the ball at their own 41.

HALFTIME — Iowa 14, WMU 10. McNamara threw a long ball to Diante Vines near the goal line and Bronco defender Dashon Bussell was called for pass interference, moving Iowa to Western Michigan’s 31 yard line. McNamara then threw a pass intended for Seth Anderson that was read perfectly and intercepted by Keni-H Lovely in the end zone.

3Q 12:47 — Iowa 14, WMU 10. Western Michigan got the ball to start the second half. The Iowa defense mustered another three-and-out as defensive end Joe Evans bullied his way to the QB to pick up Iowa’s second sack of the year.

3Q 9:17 — Iowa 14, WMU 10. McNamara threw a pass to tight end Addison Ostrenga with a defender in his face for a first down. But Iowa only gained two yards over the next three plays, and McNamara took a few big hits. Western Michigan gets the ball at its own 22-yard line.

3Q 7:30 — Iowa 16, WMU 10. Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson got to the Western Michigan quarterback and forced a fumble. The ball went out-of-bounds before a Hawkeye could grab it, but it pushed the Broncos back to their nine-yard line. Western Michigan was then called for a false start and forced to punt. Iowa defensive lineman Anterio Thompson busted through the line of scrimmage untouched and blocked the punt. The ball rolled into the back of the end zone and out-of-bounds for a safety.

