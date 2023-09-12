The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey’s Mia Magnotta uses experience from last season to her advantage

Early detection of Parkinson’s being developed with an algorithm by UI professors

Coralville blood bank ImpactLife sees shortage of donors

Meet the candidates for Iowa City City Council ahead of the November election

Harry’s Bar and Grill brings retro spin to Iowa City

Advertisement

Iowa women’s tennis’ Chelsea Bluestein finding new home in Hawkeye teammates and coaches

Bluestein has made a quick impact with her extra work and strong mentality.
Keaton Speicher, Sports Reporter
September 12, 2023
Contributed+photo+by+Chelsea+Bluestein.
Contributed photo by Chelsea Bluestein.

First-year tennis player Chelsea Bluestein has found a new family on the Iowa women’s tennis team.

Bluestein held a five-star status in high school despite a diabetes diagnosis at 12 years old that caused her multiple injuries, thus making recruitment tougher for her.

Those injuries kept the Naples, Florida, native out for most of her junior year of high school, but after getting healthy as a senior, her recruitment stock shot up.

She started talking to Iowa tennis head coach Sasha Schmid in November 2022, and after a few visits to Iowa City, she knew she didn’t want to go anywhere else.

“I was really specific about what I wanted coming in,” Bluestein said. “I wanted to find a place where I could not only further my education but also further my tennis career as well.”

“My goal is to go pro if I’m able to, so I was really looking for somewhere that had a good coach and a good conference where I can get good matches,” she added.

But Bluestein was also looking for a team that felt like a family.

“Some of the visits I went on, you could just feel the disconnect, and I didn’t really like that,” she said. “It’s really important to me, the relationships with teammates and also the teammates’ relationship with coaches.”

Schmid immediately had high praise for Bluestein. Watching her play as a senior, she noticed Bluestein was already playing at the level of a successful college player, which made it hard to miss her.

“Fortunately, it was one of things where I was able to get down and watch her practice and meet her in person and meet her mom and dad,” Schmid said. “So many things she was looking for in a program I felt like we were a good match for.”

Bluestein is excited about traveling and spending time with her team this year. She loves to feel the energy and cheer when she’s in big matches.

“I’ve been by myself for so long because tennis is an individual sport,” Bluestein said. “Coming here, being part of a team, you can lift everyone up as a team. Even if you lose, you lose as a team now, and it’s not just on you.”

Bluestein’s goal for the season is to just play as much as she can and be present with her team.

In her first semester with the Hawkeyes, Bluestein has already made an impact with her great energy and consistently positive attitude.

She’s already putting in the extra work on her skills before and after practice, such as hitting extra serves and practicing on the ball machine.

“She’s a good player, and she’s excited to compete,” Schmid said. “She wants to work hard, and she’s already doing things that aren’t on the schedule. I think all of those types of things speak to her excitement to be a Hawkeye and her willingness to put in extra work even as a freshman.”
More to Discover
More in Sports
The Iowa mens cross country team competes during the Hawkeye Invite at Ashton Cross-Country Course in Iowa City, on Friday, Sep. 1, 2023. The Iowa mens team won the invite with the women coming in second second.
Iowa cross country welcomes decorated distance coach Shayla Houlihan
Iowa midfielder Elle Otto dribbles the ball during a soccer game between Iowa and Kansas City at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Roos 2-0.
The Iowa women’s soccer team’s dynamic duo: Elle Otto and Kenzie Rolling
Photo contributed by Jenny Spangler
Iowa senior runner Kelli Tosic following mother’s footsteps, leaving her own legacy
More in Women's Tennis
Iowa’s Vipasha Mehra hits the ball during a tennis meet at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreational Complex in Iowa City on Friday, April 14, 2023. Mehra won her doubles match with Samantha Mannix.
Iowa women’s tennis senior Vipasha Mehra matches dedication with memories in final season
Iowa’s Samantha Mannix prepares to hit the ball during a tennis meet at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreational Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Mannix won her singles competition. The Hawkeyes won, 4-3.
Iowa tennis notebook | Hawkeyes head into Big Ten Championships with second-round matchup Thursday against Indiana
Iowa’s Vipasha Mehra and Samantha Mannix compete in their doubles competitio during a tennis meet at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreational Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Mannix won her singles competition and Mehra lost her singles competition. The Hawkeye’s won, 4-3.
Iowa tennis notebook | Hawkeyes look ahead to final regular season matches against Northwestern, Illinois
About the Contributor
Keaton Speicher, Sports Reporter
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in