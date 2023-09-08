Four-star recruit Nick Brooks commits to Iowa football

David Harmantas/The Daily Iowan An Iowa football helmet on the sideline during a game against Purdue University on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes 24 to 15. (David Harmantas/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa football’s future on the offensive line just got a lot brighter on Friday, as the Hawkeyes secured four-star recruit Nick Brooks out of John F. Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Brooks, who will graduate from high school in 2025, received offers from plenty of football powerhouses, such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, and Florida State.

MAJOR BREAKING: Four-star OT and top-150 recruit in the country, Nick Brooks has announced his commitment to #Iowa. Massive recruiting win and a foundational piece for the #Hawkeyes in their 2025 class. pic.twitter.com/NIZJ0lqtNe — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) September 8, 2023

An Iowa native, Brooks played on Kennedy’s varsity team as a freshman before moving to Alpharetta, Georiga, and representing St. Francis High School during his sophomore campaign. For the Knights’ the 6-foot-8, 350-pounder played on both the left and right sides of the line. In 2023, Brooks moved back to Kennedy to begin his junior season.

Brooks, who also threw the shot put for Kennedy during his freshman year, was described in September by national scouting analyst Gabe Brooks (no relation) as someone with “above-average maneuverability.”

Even though Gabe Brooks said Nick Brooks can sometimes get too far out over his feet and lose leverage when blocking the offensive tackle “projects as a high-major offensive tackle prospect with high-floor competency and high-ceiling long-term potential.”

The current offensive line of the Hawkeyes contains two underclassmen on the two-deep depth chart with sophomores Gennings Dunker and Beau Stephens lined up at starting right tackle and backup right guard, respectively.