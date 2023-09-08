The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Four-star recruit Nick Brooks commits to Iowa football

Last week’s fires at UI Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories caused by reflecting heat

Iowa football’s Aaron Graves fulfills his dream as a Hawkeye

TikToker, podcaster Brittany Broski to deliver lecture at the Iowa Memorial Union

Hands-on law enforcement training course returns to UI after COVID-19 hiatus

Four-star recruit Nick Brooks commits to Iowa football

The class of 2025 offensive tackle from Cedar Rapids chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, and others.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 8, 2023
An+Iowa+football+helmet+on+the+sideline+during+a+game+against+Purdue+University+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+18%2C+2017.+The+Boilermakers+defeated+the+Hawkeyes+24+to+15.+%28David+Harmantas%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
David Harmantas/The Daily Iowan
An Iowa football helmet on the sideline during a game against Purdue University on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes 24 to 15. (David Harmantas/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa football’s future on the offensive line just got a lot brighter on Friday, as the Hawkeyes secured four-star recruit Nick Brooks out of John F. Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Brooks, who will graduate from high school in 2025, received offers from plenty of football powerhouses, such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, and Florida State. 

An Iowa native, Brooks played on Kennedy’s varsity team as a freshman before moving to Alpharetta, Georiga, and representing St. Francis High School during his sophomore campaign. For the Knights’ the 6-foot-8, 350-pounder played on both the left and right sides of the line. In 2023, Brooks moved back to Kennedy to begin his junior season. 

Brooks, who also threw the shot put for Kennedy during his freshman year, was described in September by national scouting analyst Gabe Brooks (no relation) as someone with “above-average maneuverability.” 

Even though Gabe Brooks said Nick Brooks can sometimes get too far out over his feet and lose leverage when blocking the offensive tackle “projects as a high-major offensive tackle prospect with high-floor competency and high-ceiling long-term potential.”

The current offensive line of the Hawkeyes contains two underclassmen on the two-deep depth chart with sophomores Gennings Dunker and Beau Stephens lined up at starting right tackle and backup right guard, respectively. 
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is a freshman at Iowa and is covering women’s tennis in the fall. He is minoring in Sport Studies as well as double majoring with Journalism and American Studies.
